Macron's ex-bodyguard on trial over May Day assaults: A former security adviser of French President Emmanuel Macron has gone on trial, accused of roughing up May Day protesters in 2018 in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate. Macron and his team were criticized at the time for not firing Alexandre Benalla immediately. He was fired after a video of the incident emerged six weeks later. The video showed Benalla manhandling protesters during a crowd-control operation led by police. The trial is taking place just months before the 2022 presidential election.