During a last-minute visit to Tehran this weekend by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, Iran agreed to grant his agency overdue access to its equipment in Iran that monitors some sensitive areas of the country’s nuclear program. Inspectors will swap out memory cards more than two weeks after they were to be replaced.
Grossi said Sunday that the agreement solved “the most urgent issue” between the IAEA and Iran. He made clear on Monday, however, that on another source of concern — Iran’s failure to explain uranium traces found at several old but undeclared sites — he had obtained no firm commitments.
“I did not receive any promise,” Grossi said at a news conference when asked about the matter.
The aim of the weekend agreement was to buy time for wider diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing the United States and Iran fully back into the 2015 deal, which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018.
— Reuters
EGYPT
Israel's leader makes1st official trip in decade
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi on Monday for talks on Israeli-Palestinian relations and bilateral ties in the first official trip by an Israeli head of government to Egypt in a decade.
Bennett, the head of a far-right party who took office in June, was invited by Sissi last month. Since May, Egypt has played a key role brokering and trying to reinforce a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip after 11 days of conflict there between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the enclave.
Bennett said the talks covered diplomacy, security and the economy. “We created a foundation for a deep connection going forward,” he said before flying home.
In the discussions, Sissi cited Egypt’s efforts to maintain calm in the Palestinian territories and the importance of international support for rebuilding efforts there, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.
An uptick in cross-border violence since late August has tested the fragile truce in Gaza. Over the past week, Palestinian militants have fired rockets into Israel for three nights in a row, drawing Israeli airstrikes.
Sissi also “affirmed Egypt’s support for all efforts to achieve comprehensive peace in the Middle East, according to the two-state solution,” the presidency statement said.
Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians collapsed in 2014.
— Reuters
Putin approves pre-election salary boost for police, military: Russian President Vladimir Putin approved higher salaries for law enforcement and military personnel ahead of parliamentary elections, one of many measures that critics say is designed to boost support for the ruling party. The salary boost indexes the compensation to a figure above inflation. Putin last month also approved one-off payments equivalent to $200 each for firefighters, police officers, prosecutors and troops, among others. The ruling United Russia party is expected to dominate the weekend vote despite a slump in its ratings due to declining living standards.
Macron's ex-bodyguard on trial over May Day assaults: A former security adviser of French President Emmanuel Macron has gone on trial, accused of roughing up May Day protesters in 2018 in what triggered the first major political crisis of Macron's mandate. Macron and his team were criticized at the time for not firing Alexandre Benalla immediately. He was fired after a video of the incident emerged six weeks later. The video showed Benalla manhandling protesters during a crowd-control operation led by police. The trial is taking place just months before the 2022 presidential election.
— From news services