ITALY

Migrant rescue ship allowed into port

Italy’s new government took a step back Saturday from a closed-port policy that had become a hallmark of the country’s anti-migrant stance, allowing a humanitarian rescue vessel to come ashore with 82 people aboard on the island of Lampedusa.

Italy’s handling of the ship Ocean Viking gave the first possible clues to one of the most consequential questions facing its more left-leaning government: How does it respond when boats rescue people at sea and head toward Italy?

In this case, in a break from the previous administration, Italy did not threaten the rescue boat with fines or seizure if it entered territorial waters. Experts and some involved in rescuing migrants, however, said it remained unclear whether Italy’s government, which formally took office Tuesday, would bring about wholesale changes.

— Chico Harlan

Taliban sends delegation to Russia after U.S. talks collapse: The Taliban has sent a delegation to Russia to discuss prospects for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan following the collapse of talks with the United States, officials from the insurgent group said. The move came as the movement looks to bolster regional support, with visits also planned for China, Iran and Central Asian states.

Congolese police take former health official into custody: Police in Congo have detained former health minister Oly Ilunga amid an investigation into the use of Ebola funding as confirmed Ebola deaths rose to near 2,000 and confirmed cases of the virus exceeded 3,000 in the sprawling African nation. Ilunga resigned in July to protest President Félix Tshisekedi's decision to take over the management of the response to the world's second deadliest Ebola outbreak, which is ongoing now in eastern Congo.

"Yellow vest" protests return to streets of France: Hundreds of demonstrators faced police in a tense standoff in the French city of Nantes on as revived "yellow vest" protests against the government of President Emmanuel Macron took place across the country. The protests, named after motorists' high-visibility jackets, began last October. Macron has sought to ease tensions with 17 billion euros ($18.82 billion) of countermeasures. But he faces a new round of anger over an effort to merge France's 42 pension systems into a single points-based system.

Egyptian president denounces corruption allegation: Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi dismissed corruption allegations about the country's military as "sheer lies and defamation." In social media videos posted over the past week, contractor Mohammed Ali, who said he had worked for the military for 15 years and now lives in exile, alleged large-scale misuse of public funding in the construction of luxurious hotels, presidential palaces and a tomb for Sissi's mother, who died in 2014.

— From news services