The toddler’s mother and father later died of their wounds. Ali’s 4-year-old brother survived.

The court said Ben-Uliel’s “actions were meticulously planned and stemmed from the radical ideology he held and racism.” It said the punishment was “close to the maximum penalty prescribed by the law.”

The 2015 arson occurred amid a wave of vigilante attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by suspected Jewish extremists. The deadly firebombing in Duma drew condemnation from across Israel’s political spectrum.

Critics, however, noted that lesser nondeadly attacks, such as firebombings that damaged mosques and churches, have gone unpunished for years.

The Shin Bet internal security service had said that Ben-Uliel confessed to planning and carrying out the attack and that two others were accessories. It said he claimed the arson was in retaliation for the killing of an Israeli by Palestinians a month earlier.

Ben-Uliel belonged to the “Hilltop Youth,” a leaderless group of young people who set up unauthorized settlement outposts on West Bank hilltops — land that the Palestinians claim for their hoped-for state.

The group’s members have been known to attack Palestinians and even to clash with Israeli soldiers in response to perceived moves by the government to limit settlement activity.

10 reported dead in suspected Israeli strike in Syria: A suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran-backed fighters in eastern Syria killed 10 fighters, including eight Iraqis, an opposition war monitor reported. Israel rarely comments on such reports but is thought to have carried out scores of raids targeting Iran's military presence in Syria in recent years. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike hit an area close to the town of Bukamal, near the Iraqi border. Israel views Iran as a regional menace and has vowed to prevent any permanent Iranian buildup in Syria. In northern Syria, meanwhile, an attack on a Turkish Red Crescent vehicle killed a member of the aid agency and wounded another, the group said.

Pakistan arrests suspect in highway gang rape: Pakistani police said they have arrested one of two assailants suspected in the gang rape of a woman on a deserted highway after another person was wrongfully detained in the case the previous day. The assault, which occurred near the eastern city of Lahore last week, shocked the nation. The woman was raped by two armed men after her car broke down late at night on the highway. Police said that she had locked her car doors when she ran out of fuel and made a phone call for help, but that the attackers broke a window and dragged her outside, where they raped her in front of her children. Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women are frequently reported.

Vietnam sentences 4 over migrant deaths in British truck: A court in Vietnam sentenced four Vietnamese people to between 2½ and 7½ years in prison for their roles in the deaths of 39 migrants whose bodies were discovered in the back of a truck near London in October. The deaths shone a spotlight on the illicit global trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West. The victims in this case were mostly from Ha Tinh and Nghe An provinces, where poor job prospects, smuggling gangs and environmental issues have fueled migration. Last month, a 40-year-old Irish trucker became the second man to plead guilty over his role in the case. The other was a man from Northern Ireland who was driving the truck. A third man, also from Northern Ireland, has pleaded not guilty. A trial is due to begin Oct. 5 in Britain.

3 migrants dead, 53 saved after boat sinks off Crete: A smuggling boat sank off the southern Greek island of Crete, leaving three dead, while a rescue operation saved 53 from the sea, authorities said. The Greek coast guard said efforts continued long into the evening to locate other people who might be in the water. Greece's Aegean Sea islands are often the destination for thousands of asylum seekers and migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia who cross from the nearby Turkish coast in hopes of finding a better life in the European Union. But sometimes smuggling gangs route yachts south of Crete, aiming for Italy.