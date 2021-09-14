Details of the episode in June remain unclear, as does the number of repeat incidents since at Natanz.
“In recent months, there have been some incidents related to security checks of Agency inspectors at one Iranian facility,” the IAEA said in a statement issued in response to a Wall Street Journal report on the episodes.
The IAEA, which treats details of inspections as confidential, did not specify the inspectors’ gender or say what happened.
It is not the first time there have been tensions between the IAEA and Iran over access to Natanz and the treatment of female inspectors.
In 2019, Iran briefly held an inspector and confiscated her travel papers. Tehran later said it had been concerned that she might be carrying “suspicious material.”
— Reuters
CHINA
Loss in court a setback for #MeToo movement
A Beijing court ruled against a woman Tuesday in a #MeToo case that wound through the courts for three years, dealing a blow to China’s tamped-down movement.
The Haidian People’s Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of China’s #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at work, sexually harassed her.
Zhou was a former intern at the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about being harassed or assaulted. Since then, authorities have largely shut down the movement.
Zhou brought the suit against Zhu to counter a suit he lodged against her. She accused him of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014, and asked for a public apology as well as the equivalent of $7,600 in damages.
— Associated Press
Putin in self-isolation after coronavirus exposure: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would self-isolate after people close to him tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came from the Kremlin in a transcript of a call between Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in which Putin said he would attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, planned for later this week in Tajikistan's capital, virtually instead of in person. The Kremlin said Putin is "absolutely healthy" and has not tested positive for the coronavirus. He was vaccinated against the coronavirus in March with his country's Sputnik V.
Greece probes crash that killed witness in Netanyahu trial: Authorities in Greece have opened an investigation into the crash of a private plane from Israel that killed a prosecution witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Haim Geron, a former senior official in Israel's Ministry of Communications, and his wife were killed in the crash off the island of Samos. Geron was one of more than 300 witnesses prosecutors listed for Netanyahu's trial. Netanyahu is accused of having accepted expensive gifts from wealthy associates while in office. He has denied the allegations.
— From news services