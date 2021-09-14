Putin in self-isolation after coronavirus exposure: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would self-isolate after people close to him tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came from the Kremlin in a transcript of a call between Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, in which Putin said he would attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, planned for later this week in Tajikistan's capital, virtually instead of in person. The Kremlin said Putin is "absolutely healthy" and has not tested positive for the coronavirus. He was vaccinated against the coronavirus in March with his country's Sputnik V.