Children attend the launch ceremony of a Flipflopi boat, the first dhow sailing vessel made entirely of recycled plastic on the island of Lamu, Kenya, on Saturday. (Baz Ratner/Reuters)

SYRIA

Israel suspected in airport missile strike

Syria’s state media says Israel has launched a missile attack on Damascus International Airport, adding that air defenses shot down some of them. The Saturday night attack shook the capital, Damascus, as blasts were heard in the city. State media quoted an unnamed military official, giving no further details.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the missile attack targeted an arms depot near the airport where new weapons recently arrived for the Iranians or the Lebanese militant group Hezollah.

Israel rarely acknowledges strikes inside Syria but has said it would use military action to prevent weapons transfers to its enemies.

Israel is alarmed by the expansion of operations by Iran and Hezbollah to support President Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria’s civil war.

MEXICO

Deadly shooting leaves capital nervous

Mexico City residents remained nervous Saturday after a brazen shooting left four dead and nine wounded in the city’s Garibaldi Plaza.

Authorities said that at least one foreigner was among the wounded.

The Friday night shooting came as the city prepared for Independence Day celebrations, much of which occurs in the famous square, where mariachi musicians serenade tourists.

Mexican news outlet La Silla Rota circulated surveillance video of the gunmen dressed in the traditional mariachi garb of short embroidered jackets and pants, fleeing the scene on motorcycles.

Videos circulating on social media showed musicians in the plaza continuing to play music during and after the shooting Friday night.

U.S. envoy says Ukraine could get more weapons: The United States' special envoy for Ukraine says Washington would consider providing more armaments to the country, whose army is fighting with Russia-backed separatist rebels in the east. President Trump this year reversed the Obama administration's refusal to provide lethal aid to Ukraine and has sent more than 200 Javelin antitank rockets. Envoy Kurt Volker told reporters in Kiev that Ukraine has improved its defense capabilities in recent years, but "there are still some gaps in those capabilities. And wherever those gaps are, we are prepared to sit down and talk with Ukraine about what their needs are. They can buy things through our foreign military sales." Volker said the United States is concerned about the expansion of Russian naval operations in the Sea of Azov, which borders Ukraine, Russia and the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

Iraq parliament settles on new chamber leader: Iraq's parliament has elected Sunni lawmaker Mohammed al-Halbousi as its speaker, an important step toward establishing a new government four months after an inconclusive national election. Parliament had been due to elect a speaker and two deputies during its first meeting on Sept. 3 but failed to do so as lawmakers were unable to determine which competing bloc had the most seats. Hassan al-Kaabi, who ran on Shiite militia leader Moqtada al-Sadr's candidate list that came first in May's national election, was elected as Halbousi's first deputy. The vote for a second deputy was inconclusive and will be put to a second round Sunday.

Iran blames French police in Paris embassy attack: Iran's Foreign Ministry says protesters tried to attack and damage the Iranian Embassy in Paris. Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi alleged that police in the French capital did not respond promptly to the disturbance Friday. Earlier Saturday, a Paris police spokeswoman said "individuals" had thrown objects and smashed windows at the embassy. The spokeswoman said officers were called after the trouble started outside the building. She says the officers searched 12 people but didn't take anyone into custody because the embassy didn't want to file a complaint.

