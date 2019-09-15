BRITAIN

Boris Johnson likens himself to the Hulk

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared himself to the Hulk in a newspaper interview, emphasizing his determination to take Britain out of the European Union next month.

Johnson faces considerable legal and political hurdles but told the Mail on Sunday that he will meet the Oct. 31 deadline.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” he told the widely read tabloid, invoking the comic book and film character known for formidable but destructive strength.

Johnson remains defiant even though Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension to the deadline if no deal is reached by mid-October. He also has lost his working majority in Parliament and has been told by Scotland’s highest court that his decision to suspend Parliament is illegal.

Johnson portrays himself as more convinced than ever that Britain will break with the E.U. at the end of October.

He will have a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to try to modify the Irish backstop, which has been a main sticking point.

The Oct. 31 deadline looms large because Johnson has not said he will seek another extension if no deal is reached, despite the legislation passed by Parliament shortly before it was suspended.

Britain’s Supreme Court will rule this week on whether Johnson overstepped when he shut down the legislature for a crucial five-week period.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Assad issues amnesty, reduces sentences

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for all crimes committed before Sept. 14, the Syrian Arab News Agency said.

Similar amnesties have been issued on several occasions since Syria’s conflict began in 2011.

In this latest pardon, life terms would replace death sentences, a 20-year sentence of hard labor would replace life sentences of hard labor, and a 20-year sentence would replace life terms. Prisoners with incurable diseases would be freed.

The decree stipulated granting general amnesty to military deserters who turn themselves in within three months for those inside the country and six months for those outside the country.

Also on Sunday, Assad received Russia’s special envoy to Syria and its deputy foreign minister ahead of a summit in Turkey with the leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran in which Syria will be the focus.

The summit will discuss the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, which has been under attack by security forces since April 30. A truce has been holding despite some violations since the end of August.

Russia and Iran are strong backers of Assad, while Turkey supports the Syrian opposition.

— Associated Press

Afghan, U.S. forces kill Taliban governors, fighters: Afghan security forces, backed by U.S. airstrikes, killed two of the Taliban's shadow provincial governors as fighting stepped up in the wake of the collapse of talks between the United States and the Taliban aimed at ending the conflict, officials said. The Defense Ministry said at least 85 Taliban fighters were killed in the operation in southern Paktika province. The Taliban said seven of its fighters were killed and 11 wounded; casualties among the security forces topped 20.

Mexican courts free people arrested over missing students: A Mexican official said courts have freed 24 more people who had been implicated in the disappearance of 43 students. Seventy-seven of the 142 people arrested in the case have been freed. Nobody has been convicted. Investigators say police in the town of Iguala rounded up the students and turned them over to a drug gang in September 2014. The previous government said the students were killed and their bodies burned. But international investigators said that the forensic evidence was botched and that officials ignored other possibilities, including involvement of the military.

Zimbabwean doctors protest union leader's abduction: A group of doctors marched at Zimbabwe's biggest hospital to demand the release of one of their leaders, who they say was abducted after he called for a strike over pay. Several government critics in recent weeks have been abducted, tortured and warned by suspected state security agents. The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said its president, Peter Magombeyi, was abducted Saturday, days after receiving threats on his phone. In past interviews with foreign journalists, Magombeyi lamented the poor state of Zimbabwe's hospitals and staffers' low salaries.

— From news services