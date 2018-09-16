BRITAIN

London mayor calls for 2nd Brexit referendum

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain’s European Union membership, saying the prime minister’s handling of Brexit negotiations had become “mired in confusion and deadlock” and was leading the country down a damaging path.

Britain is due to leave the E.U. on March 29. But with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit plans still not accepted, some lawmakers, as well as union and business leaders, are arguing for people to have a final say on any deal with Brussels.

May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum.

The backing of Khan, a member of the main opposition Labour Party, for a second referendum will put more pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to revisit his opposition to the idea when the party meets for its annual conference in a week.

London supported remaining in the E.U. in the June 2016 referendum, which went in favor of leaving the bloc.

Khan said Britain was facing either a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit, both of which were “incredibly risky.”

Writing in Sunday’s Observer newspaper, he blamed the government’s handling of the negotiations and said the threat to living standards, the economy and jobs was too great for voters not to have a say.

HORN OF AFRICA

Leaders of Ethiopia, Eritrea sign accord

The leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea signed a peace agreement on Sunday during a summit in Saudi Arabia, yet another sign of warming ties between two nations that have faced decades of war and unease.

Terms of the agreement signed by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki were not immediately clear. Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry described it as a “seven-point agreement,” while Eritrea offered no details.

The accord had been described as a further endorsement of a historic deal between the two nations in July that ended 20 years of enmity and restored diplomatic ties.

Landlocked Ethiopia fought a war with Eritrea from 1998 to 2000 over a border dispute that killed tens of thousands. The conflict ended in an uneasy peace with Eritrea, which earlier fought a decades-long war of independence from Ethiopia.

Yet that suddenly changed with the election of Abiy as prime minister. A whirlwind of talks ended the conflict between the two nations in July.

In other news, officials and residents said ethnically motivated attacks on the outskirts of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, killed several people and caused hundreds to flee their homes over the weekend.

Ethnically based attacks over land and resources are not new in this East African nation of more than 80 ethnic groups. But the severity of such attacks has grown in recent months.

Rebels say airstrike hits radio station in Yemen, killing 4: A suspected airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels hit a radio station in the Red Sea port of Hodeida, killing at least four people, a rebel official said. Heavy fighting has been raging around Hodeida as Yemeni government forces backed by the coalition try to retake the city from the rebels, known as Houthis. The attack occurred as officials with the United Nations engaged in shuttle diplomacy to arrange a resumption of peace talks in the conflict.

Palestinian fatally stabs American Israeli: A Palestinian assailant fatally stabbed an Israeli settler outside a mall in the southern West Bank. The victim was identified as Ari Fuld, a U.S.-born activist who was well known in the local settler community and an outspoken Israel advocate on social media. The military said the attacker fled after stabbing Fuld. Video footage showed Fuld chasing and firing at his assailant before collapsing. Other civilians shot the attacker, whom Israeli media identified as a 17-year-old from a nearby village. He was reportedly in moderate condition.

Militants free 3 Indonesian hostages in Philippines: Muslim militants freed three Indonesians who were kidnapped at sea early last year off Malaysia and brought to jungle hideouts in the southern Philippines, officials said. Police said the Indonesians were freed with the help of the Moro National Liberation Front, a rebel group that signed a peace deal with the Philippine government, in Sulu province. The hostages were taken at gunpoint by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants.

