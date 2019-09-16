VENEZUELA

Anti-Maduro coalition splits over negotiations



A minority group of opposition parties in Venezuela agreed Monday to enter negotiations with President Nicolás Maduro’s government without the participation of U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó, eroding his efforts to hold together a coalition to confront the socialist administration.

The agreement was signed by representatives of several opposition parties alongside Maduro’s top aides. It marks the first significant split in the anti-Maduro camp since Guaidó, as head of the opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, citing what was seen as Maduro’s fraudulent reelection last year.

Timoteo Zambrano, an opposition lawmaker who signed the agreement, was critical of the efforts led by the larger anti-Maduro parties. He did not directly mention Guaidó and urged support from the international community.

Guaidó said he considered the announcement of sideline negotiations with the minority opposition parties a “maneuver” that Maduro has employed before to split the opposition.

— Associated Press

TANZANIA

U.S. urges transparency over Ebola-like death

Tanzanian authorities must show transparency in the case of a patient who recently died after suffering Ebola-like symptoms, the U.S. health and human services secretary said Monday.

Alex Azar, speaking in Uganda, said he and others are “very concerned” and urged Tanzania to share laboratory results in the case. The Ebola outbreak in neighboring Congo has become the second-deadliest in history.

Azar said efforts were underway to secure Tanzania’s compliance with international health regulations and obligations to the World Health Organization “to protect Tanzanians as well as all people in the region.”

Tanzania said Saturday that there is no confirmed case of Ebola in the East African nation. No confirmed Ebola case has ever been recorded there.

Last week, the WHO noted a rumor about a death in Tanzania from an unknown illness and said it was sending an investigative team “as a matter of urgency.”

According to an internal WHO document, the patient, a 34-year-old woman, died Sept. 8 and was buried that day. The document says the victim most recently was a student in central Uganda, where she visited health facilities on a research mission, before returning to Tanzania on Aug. 22.

No case of Ebola has been reported in Uganda’s central region. The outbreak in eastern Congo, declared over a year ago, has killed about 2,000 people.

— Associated Press

Indonesian police arrest 185 over forest fires: Indonesian authorities have arrested 185 people suspected of starting forest fires that are spreading a noxious haze around Southeast Asia, police said. A police spokesman said the suspects were arrested in six provinces that have declared a state of emergency over the fires, which are often started by smallholders and plantation owners to clear land for planting.

Court files new charges against Hariri suspect: A U.N.-backed court based in the Netherlands unveiled new charges against a Hezbollah fighter who is also accused of organizing the bombing that killed former Lebanese prime minister Rafiq al-Hariri and 21 others on Feb. 14, 2005. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said a judge confirmed a new five-count indictment accusing Salim Jamil Ayyash, whose whereabouts are not known, of three blasts targeting Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005.

Moscow court sentences protest bystander to prison: A Moscow court has sentenced a man who claimed to be a bystander at a protest to 3½ years in prison. The court found Pavel Ustinov guilty of assaulting police at a July 27 protest in Moscow. Prosecutors said an officer dislocated his shoulder while detaining Ustinov. Footage from the scene showed several officers tackling Ustinov as he looked at his phone while standing on the sidelines of the protest. Protests erupted this summer after election officials disqualified a dozen independent Moscow city council candidates.

— From news services