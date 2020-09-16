In a speech Tuesday before the Barbados Parliament, Dame Sandra Mason, the governor-general, revealed her government’s intent for the nation to become a sovereign republic, saying, “The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind.”

The vast majority of Barbados’s 286,000 people are Black, with ancestry traced to enslaved Africans brought to the West Indies by the British in the 17th century to plant and harvest sugar cane.

“Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state,” Mason said in her speech. “This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving.”

This “next logical step toward full sovereignty” will be taken next year as the island celebrates the 55th anniversary of its independence in November 2021, she said.

Mason said Barbados is ready to cut the cord with the monarchy and stressed that now is the time to do so. “The peril and uncertainty of the times compel us to reinforce our foundation,” she said.

Activists on the island have staged demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and this year Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, said Britain should reflect on the wrongs done during its long colonial past.

— William Booth

ITALY

American apologizes for taking officer's life

A 20-year-old California man charged with murdering an Italian police officer apologized in court Wednesday, saying he was “filled with remorse” and hoped one day that the slain man’s family would forgive him.

Finnegan Lee Elder, who has been on trial in Rome since February along with a fellow American, asked the court for permission to make a spontaneous statement that, he said, he finally had summoned the courage to give.

Elder said the night of July 26, 2019, when Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello was fatally stabbed on a Rome street, was the worst of his life “because I took a man’s life, I took a husband away from his wife, I broke a bond between brothers, and I took a son away from his mother.”

“I’ll never be able to forgive myself for this, and I don’t expect Mr. Mario Cerciello’s family to ever forgive me, although I truly hope one day they will,” he said.

Elder and a friend, Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 19, were visiting Italy as tourists when Cerciello and another plainclothes officer approached them on the street after the young men were involved in a botched drug deal.

Prosecutors alleged that in the ensuing scuffle, Elder stabbed Cerciello 11 times and that Natale-Hjorth hid the weapon.

The defense has insisted that the Americans did not realize the two Italians were police officers and thought the men were criminal thugs.

— Associated Press

Israeli minor gets 3½ years for role in deadly 2015 attack: An Israeli court sentenced a young man to 3½ years in prison for his role in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents in the West Bank village of Duma. The unidentified youth, who was a minor at the time of the attack, was found guilty last year of membership in a terrorist organization and involvement in a racially motivated crime. It was the second sentencing this week in the 2015 attack, after Amiram Ben-Uliel, a Jewish settler, was handed four life sentences. The arson occurred amid a wave of vigilante attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank by suspected Jewish extremists.

4 Afghans charged with arson for fire at Lesbos camp: Four Afghan migrants were formally charged with arson in fires that destroyed most of a large refugee camp on Greece's eastern island of Lesbos, authorities said. The fires swept through the overcrowded Moria camp last week, prompting more than 12,000 migrants and refugees to flee. Nobody was hurt. Most of them remain without shelter, camped on a roadside nearby. Two other migrants allegedly involved in setting the fires are minors who are being held by police on the mainland but have not been formally charged. The Greek government maintains that the fires were set deliberately by migrants protesting confinement after the site was locked down amid a coronavirus outbreak.