The shipment is being portrayed as a victory for Hezbollah, which stepped in to supply the fuel from Iran, its patron, while the cash-strapped Lebanese government grapples with months-long fuel shortages that have paralyzed the country.
There was no immediate comment from Lebanese or U.S. officials on the fuel delivery. Local commentators said Washington, worried about chaos in Lebanon amid raging, multiple crises, may have decided to look the other way.
Lebanon’s crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the ruling class and a sectarian-based political system that thrives on patronage and nepotism. Severe shortages in fuel have resulted in crippling power cuts.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah announced last month that Iran was sending fuel to Lebanon to help ease the crisis. The first Iranian oil tanker commissioned by Hezbollah arrived in the Syrian port of Baniyas on Sunday. The diesel was unloaded to Syrian storage places. It was brought overland to Lebanon on Thursday by tanker trucks.
Each truck in the 60-strong convoy carries 13,210 gallons of fuel. Another convoy is expected Friday.
— Associated Press
Former official's arrest sought in blast case
The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for a former minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News Agency reported.
It was the first such warrant in the probe, which has hit many snags, particularly in implicating senior government officials. It is unclear how authorities will respond to the warrant.
Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar.
Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and left over 6,000 injured.
Bitar also summoned the former and current security chiefs. Former prime minister Hassan Diab also has refused to appear before the judge.
Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, had been improperly stored in the port for years. It exploded Aug. 4, 2020, devastating parts of the capital, Beirut.
Rights groups and local media revealed that most state officials knew of the presence of ammonium nitrate in the port but did nothing to remove it or properly store it.
— Associated Press
Four arrested in Germany over synagogue attack plan: Police averted a possible Islamist attack on a synagogue in western Germany and arrested four people, including a 16-year-old Syrian youth, in connection with the threat, said Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Authorities received a "very serious" tip that an attack on the synagogue in the town of Hagen could take place during the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur, Reul said. Officers tightened security around the building and searched it for bombs but found nothing dangerous, he said.
Quake kills at least 3 in southwest China: An earthquake destroyed houses, killed at least three people and injured dozens in southwestern China's Sichuan province. The 6.0-magnitude temblor struck at a depth of six miles, the official Xinhua News Agency said. State broadcaster CCTV said that 88 people were injured, three seriously, and that 35 houses collapsed. More than 3,200 people have been moved to 79 shelters, CCTV said.
— From news services