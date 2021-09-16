Four arrested in Germany over synagogue attack plan: Police averted a possible Islamist attack on a synagogue in western Germany and arrested four people, including a 16-year-old Syrian youth, in connection with the threat, said Herbert Reul, interior minister for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Authorities received a "very serious" tip that an attack on the synagogue in the town of Hagen could take place during the Jewish festival of Yom Kippur, Reul said. Officers tightened security around the building and searched it for bombs but found nothing dangerous, he said.