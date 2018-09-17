AFGHANISTAN

Taliban attacks kill 27 security personnel

The Taliban launched multiple attacks on security checkpoints as well as police and military bases across Afghanistan, killing at least 27 members of the security forces, officials said Monday.

In the western province of Farah, attacks began Sunday night and killed at least 17 members of the security forces. The head of the provincial council said the Taliban attacked police checkpoints across the province and around the provincial capital.

In the northwestern province of Badghis, five officers were killed in an attack near the provincial capital, Qala-i Naw.

A spokesman for the Badghis governor said 22 Taliban fighters were killed and 16 were wounded.

In the northern province of Baghlan, the Taliban attacked a joint army and police base, killing three army and two police officers, said the provincial police chief. He said four security force members were wounded.

The Taliban has a strong presence in all three provinces.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

1,000 Ethiopian Jews allowed to immigrate

Israel announced Monday that it has agreed to absorb 1,000 Ethiopian Jews — out of Ethiopia’s 8,000 remaining Jews who want to move to Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a special committee had agreed to allow community members who have children in Israel to immigrate. It was not clear what will happen to the 7,000 other people.

Alisa Bodner, a spokeswoman for Struggle for Ethiopian Aliyah, a group petitioning the government to allow Ethiopian Jews to immigrate, called Netanyahu’s decision an “incredible disappointment.” Citing his previous vows, the group is calling on him to provide a path to citizenship for the remaining 7,000 members of Ethiopia’s Jewish community.

Many of the 8,000 are practicing Jews and have relatives in Israel. But Israel doesn’t consider them Jewish under strict religious law, so their immigration requires special approval. The 8,000 are descendants of Ethiopian Jews forcibly converted to Christianity about a century ago, and the Israeli government views bringing them to Israel as family reunification rather than “aliyah,” or Jewish immigration.

Israel is home to about 144,000 Jews of Ethiopian descent.

— Associated Press

RUSSIA

Moscow: Missile that hit MH17 was Ukraine's

The Russian military said Monday that the missile that shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, killing all 298 people on board, came from the arsenals of the Ukrainian army, not from Russia.

The jet was shot down by a Soviet-made missile over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in July 2014, about 25 miles from the Russian border, where fighting had been raging between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.

The Netherlands and Australia said in May that they believe the missile was taken to Ukraine from a military unit in the Russian city of Kursk.

Russia has denied involvement and has, over the years, come up with various theories on the cause of the crash, generally laying the blame on Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Nikolai Parshin, chief of the Missile and Artillery Directorate at the Russian Defense Ministry, said Monday that the military had studied and declassified archives at the research center outside Moscow that produced the Buk missiles after the Dutch investigators displayed parts of the missile and their serial numbers. Parshin said the archives show that the missile made of these parts was taken to a military unit in western Ukraine in 1986 and never left Ukraine.

Oleksandr Turchynov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, dismissed Russia’s “failed, fake report.”

— Associated Press

British police say no Novichok link to mystery illness: British police said there is "nothing to suggest" that two people who fell ill at a restaurant near the scene of a March attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Police and paramedics descended on the Prezzo restaurant in Salisbury after a man and a woman became sick on Sunday. Two others who came into contact with Novichok after the Skripals also were poisoned, and one of them died.

Red Cross midwife killed in Nigeria: The International Committee of the Red Cross said one of its midwives held captive by suspected Islamist militants since March 1 is dead. Two other ICRC workers, a midwife and a nurse, remain missing, the group said. The three were abducted after gunmen attacked a military facility, killing 11 people. Boko Haram militants have waged a violent campaign in Nigeria's northeast since 2009.

— From news services