ITALY

Renzi to form new bloc in setback for coalition

Former Italian premier Matteo Renzi has left the ruling Democratic Party to set up a new centrist force, in a risky move that further weakens the shaky government forged two weeks ago by the center-left Democrats and the populist Five Star Movement.

Renzi announced his departure in a Facebook post on Tuesday, after explaining the abrupt move in an interview with the daily La Repubblica.

The former premier recently regained a central role in Italian politics, using his influence in Parliament to push for the coalition deal between the Democrats and their former archenemies, the Five Stars, in a last-ditch attempt to avert an early election and the likely triumph of Matteo Salvini’s right-wing League party.

While Renzi has reassured Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that his loyalists will continue to support the fragile coalition government, the launch of a new centrist party is sure to increase Italy’s political uncertainty.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Ex-central bank chief's house burned down

The home of Ukraine’s former central bank chief has been burned to the ground, the third chilling incident involving the banker over the past few weeks.

Police said Tuesday that they are investigating a suspected arson attack late Monday on the house of Valeria Gontareva outside the capital, Kiev. Firefighters were unable to put out the blaze.

Gontareva, a senior policy fellow at the Institute of Global Affairs in London, was also hit by a car in late August. Earlier that month, a car registered to her daughter-in-law was set on fire in Kiev.

Gontareva has said she has received threats from Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, who lost his PrivatBank to a government nationalization that was carried out while Gontareva was at the helm of the central bank in 2016. Kolomoisky has denied any role in the incidents.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedian, had business dealings with Kolomoisky’s media holdings during his acting career. Since his election in April, there has been speculation that the decision to nationalize PrivatBank could be reviewed.

— Associated Press

Cardinal Pell appeals sex abuse conviction: The most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children has lodged an appeal in Australia's highest court against his convictions in the molestation of two 13-year-old choirboys in a cathedral more than two decades ago. The Victoria Court of Appeal last month rejected Cardinal George Pell's appeal. Pell, 78, was sentenced to six years in prison in March. The High Court is his final chance to overturn his convictions, but there is no guarantee that Australia's final arbiter will hear his appeal.

Iran admits to detaining 3 Australians: Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it holds three Australian nationals on suspicion of spying, marking the latest cases of those with Western ties being detained in the country amid tensions between Tehran and the United States. The semiofficial Tasnim News Agency quoted a judiciary spokesman as saying that the three had been charged in two separate cases. Australia said last week that it was pressing Iran for their release.

Philippines arrests more than 320 Chinese: The Philippines' immigration bureau said its agents, backed by troops, have arrested 324 Chinese nationals accused of involvement in illegal online gambling and other crimes in a raid on hotels and other establishments in a western province. Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said they would be deported for violating the conditions of their stay. The Philippines, backed by the Chinese government, has cracked down on large numbers of Chinese who mostly entered the country as tourists and then worked for online gambling operations, which are illegal in China.

— From news services