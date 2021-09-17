Group leaders said it was the responsibility of the West in general and the United States in particular to help avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, where Western aid supported the government swept away last month by the Taliban.
ETHIOPIA
U.S. moves to punish Tigray combatants
The United States on Friday paved the way for further sanctions to be imposed on parties to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance.
A new executive order allows Washington to take punitive action against those in the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front and the Amhara regional government
if they continue to pursue military conflict over negotiations, senior U.S. administration officials said.
The move, which increases pressure on the parties to come to the negotiating table and bring an end to the fighting, comes after Washington has repeatedly called for a negotiated end to the 10-month-old conflict.
Somalia's president accuses Djibouti of detaining official: Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed accused neighboring Djibouti of illegally detaining his national security adviser, a charge that appeared linked to a destabilizing row between the president and his prime minister. Djibouti held the adviser, Fahad Yasin, preventing him from traveling to Mogadishu by air, the president's office said without providing details. Djibouti's foreign minister, without naming any individual, denied reports that it was interfering in Somalia. Yasin was suspended as director of the National Intelligence Service by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble last week. The president then appointed someone other than Roble's choice to head the intelligence service and made Yasin his security adviser. The clash is part of a wider dispute between the president and prime minister.
Trial date set for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: A trial of Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on corruption charges is set to begin on Oct. 1, a member of her legal team says. Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said a judge declared the trial would be held at the Special Court in the capital, Naypyidaw, on every other Friday. Suu Kyi, whose elected government was overthrown by an army takeover in February, is currently being tried on other charges by the Special Court. In that trial, she faces charges of sedition, flouting pandemic restrictions and illegally importing walkie-talkies that were for her bodyguards' use.
New cabinet in Albania dominated by women: Albania's parliament voted in the first cabinet to be dominated by women since the multiparty system was introduced 30 years ago. After a parliamentary session that lasted more than 20 hours, Edi Rama was voted in as prime minister for third time after a landslide election victory in April. Of the 17-member cabinet, 12 will be women.
