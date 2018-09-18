GERMANY

Top spy ousted after clash with Merkel

The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency lost his job Tuesday after his remarks downplaying violence against migrants became a battleground between Chancellor Angela Merkel and her critics.

The ouster of Hans-Georg Maassen is the latest political aftershock resulting from the influx of more than a million refugees into Germany since 2015, which has boosted right-wing populism there and beyond.

Critics have long questioned whether Maassen, who took charge of the BfV spy agency in 2012, was suitable for the post, citing especially his contacts with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Maassen’s decision to openly contradict Merkel in an interview with the Bild daily this month appears to have sealed his fate.

Responding to violent right-wing protests after the killing of a German man, allegedly by migrants, in the eastern city of Chemnitz, Maassen said his agency had no reliable evidence that foreigners were “hunted” down in the streets — a term Merkel had used.

He added that “there are good reasons for thinking that it is deliberate misinformation, possibly in order to distract the public from the murder in Chemnitz.”

Maassen provided no evidence to back up his assertion.

Merkel’s coalition partners accused Maassen of downplaying anti-migrant violence and called for him to be fired.

On Tuesday, the government said Maassen will be moved to a new job within the Interior Ministry.

— Associated Press

THE HAGUE

ICC opens initial probe in Rohingya crisis

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor announced Tuesday that she is launching a preliminary investigation into the alleged forced deportation of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar into Bangladesh.

Fatou Bensouda said in a written statement and video message that she has begun what is formally known as a preliminary examination to establish whether there is enough evidence to merit a full-blown investigation.

Bensouda said she will look at reports of “a number of alleged coercive acts having resulted in the forced displacement of the Rohingya people.”

Myanmar’s military has been accused of widespread rights violations, including rape, murder, torture and the burning of Rohingya villages — leading about 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh since August of last year.

Bensouda’s announcement came less than two weeks after ICC judges gave her authorization to investigate despite Myanmar not being a member state of the court.

The ICC is a court of last resort, stepping in only when national authorities are unable or unwilling to prosecute alleged crimes.

— Associated Press

100 dead in Nigeria flooding: Nigerian authorities said 100 people have died in flooding after heavy rains in recent days. A National Emergency Management Agency spokesman said that the deaths have occurred in 10 states and that the toll could rise. The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency said rising water levels will be higher than those recorded in 2012, when flooding killed 363 people and displaced over 2.1 million. Some of the worst-affected areas are along the Niger River.

Greece to move 2,000 out of crowded migrant camp: About 2,000 asylum seekers will be moved out of a severely overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos this month, a Greek official said as charities slammed conditions at the site, which has raw sewage running out of its main entrance. Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said those being moved out of the Moria camp, which was built for 3,100 people but houses 9,000, will be sent to the mainland so that their asylum claims can be examined.

S. African court says marijuana use in private is legal: South Africa's top court said adults can use marijuana in private. The Constitutional Court upheld a provincial court's ruling in a case involving an advocate for the decriminalization of the drug. Government authorities have said that cannabis is harmful and should be illegal. But the top court said an adult can cultivate cannabis in "a private place" as long as it is for personal consumption.

3 killed in Israeli-Palestinian violence: Israeli police said officers fatally shot a Palestinian who attacked a Jewish worshiper in Jerusalem and then charged at them. The attack occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire near the Erez crossing during a protest by thousands of Palestinians.

— From news services