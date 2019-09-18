CANADA

Student diagnosed with illness related to vaping

A high school student in Canada has been diagnosed with a severe respiratory illness related to vaping, officials said Wednesday, in what is thought to be the first reported case in the country.

Christopher Mackie, medical officer of health and chief executive of the Middlesex-London Health Unit in London, Ontario, said the youth was on life support at one point but has since recovered and is at home.

Health officials in the United States are investigating a mysterious surge of severe breathing illnesses linked to vaping. They have identified 380 confirmed and probable cases in 36 states and one territory, including six deaths.

Mackie said the student had been using electronic cigarettes daily. He said officials know the brand used and whether cannabis was used, but he declined to disclose those details.

Health Canada issued a warning recently urging people who vape to watch for symptoms such as a cough, shortness of breath and chest pain.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Rwanda militia leader wanted by ICC is killed

Congo’s army has killed the commander of the Rwandan Hutu militia group FDLR, who had been wanted by the International Criminal Court over war-crimes allegations, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Sylvestre Mudacumura was shot in Rutshuru territory in North Kivu province, Gen. Richard Kasonga said, calling it a “real feat of the Congolese army.”

Mudacumura was one of the most wanted men in Congo, where dozens of rebel groups are active, the spokesman said, and was accused of ordering or carrying out some of the worst forms of violence against the Congolese people, including rape.

“His neutralization is a good action in the service of our people,” Kasonga told the U.N.-backed Radio Okapi.

Rwanda’s government said the death brings good news for peace and security in the region.

Some FDLR leaders are linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed. The FDLR is made up mostly of Hutu refugees from Rwanda who took shelter in Congo after the genocide.

Kasonga appealed to other rebel groups in eastern Congo, and other FDLR members, to surrender or face the same fate as Mudacumura.

Mudacumura had been under U.N. sanctions since 2005 for involvement in arms trafficking. The ICC arrest warrant was issued in 2012 on counts of war crimes.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Containers of waste head back to the West

Indonesia is sending 547 containers of waste back to wealthy nations after discovering that they were contaminated with used plastic and hazardous materials, amid a growing backlash in Southeast Asia against being a dumping ground for the developed world’s trash.

Nine containers with at least 135 tons of waste were sent back to Australia on Wednesday, customs director Heru Pambudi said at a news conference in Jakarta. He said 91 other containers will be returned to Australia after administrative processes are complete.

They were among 156 containers held near Jakarta that will be returned soon to wealthy countries, including the United States and Britain, he said.

Pambudi said the government has stopped more than 2,000 containers this year. It has sent back 331, which will be followed by 216 others. Authorities are still investigating the rest.

Pambudi said Indonesian-owned companies that imported the waste must return it to the countries of origin in 90 days.

China banned the import of plastic waste at the end of 2017, resulting in more used plastic being sent to developing Southeast Asian nations.

— Associated Press

Turkish court rules to keep U.S. consulate worker in jail: A Turkish court ruled to keep a U.S. consulate employee in jail as his trial on espionage charges continues, his attorney said, meaning he will remain in detention until a hearing in December. Metin Topuz, a Turkish interpreter and fixer for the Drug Enforcement Administration at the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, has been in custody for 23 months. Topuz is charged with espionage and links to the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused by Turkey of plotting the 2016 coup attempt. Washington says Topuz is innocent.

— From news services