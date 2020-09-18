Greece’s Civil Protection Agency declared a state of emergency on Kefalonia, Ithaca and Zakynthos.

Kefalonia Mayor Theofilos Michalatos said that no one was hurt but that homes, roads and water facilities had been damaged. The impact was similar in Zakynthos and Ithaca, where power cuts were also extensive.

The storm, named Ianos was expected to also hit central Greece before reaching the wider Athens region on Saturday.

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Country goes back into virus lockdown

Israel went back into a full lockdown Friday to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has steadily worsened for months as the government was plagued by indecision and infighting.

The three-week lockdown, which began in early afternoon, will require the closure of many businesses and set strict limits on movement and gatherings. It coincides with the Jewish High Holidays, when people typically visit their families and gather for large prayer services.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in an address that even stricter measures may be needed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Israel has reported more than 179,000 cases and 1,196 deaths. It is adding about 5,000 cases a day, one of the world’s highest per-capita infection rates.

— Associated Press

Guatemalan president contracts the coronavirus: Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under medical observation and in isolation, the federal government announced. Giammattei, who has multiple sclerosis and uses canes, told a local radio program Friday that he is working from home and "feeling well." He started showing symptoms Thursday, he said, after being in contact with a person with the virus on Sept. 14 during an official event at the National Palace, according to Prensa Libre, a national newspaper

Mexican school director found guilty in deadly collapse: The owner and director of an elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during the devastating 7.1-magnitude earthquake of 2017 has been found guilty of charges equivalent to manslaughter. The collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen school killed 26 people, including 19 children. The Mexico City prosecutor's office said it has requested a sentence of 57 years for Mónica García Villegas. The case came to symbolize the corruption that plagues Mexican construction. Officials have said García Villegas's decision to build an apartment atop the school contributed to the collapse. As in other cases, authorities apparently failed to enforce building and operation regulations before the quake.

Lebanese soccer player dies of bullet wound: Lebanon's leading soccer player Mohammed Atwi has died, nearly a month after he was wounded in Beirut by a stray bullet that hit him in the head, the state-run National News Agency reported. He was 33. Atwi had been in intensive care since the Aug. 21 shooting. The origin of the bullet was never determined. The case shocked Lebanon, where firing guns into the air in celebration is common at weddings and funerals or when political leaders give speeches. After Atwi was shot, many Lebanese called for strict measures against the practice. Several people have been killed by stray bullets in Lebanon in recent years.