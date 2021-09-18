“Only by confronting the truth of this cruel behavior and humbly seeking forgiveness from victims and survivors can the church find the way to once again be considered and trusted as a place of welcome and security for those who need it,” Francis said.
Victims have long said they were treated as enemies of the church when they reported their abuse, accused of seeking to cause scandal or extort the hierarchy for money, even though many said they merely came forward to prevent a predator priest from harming others. Francis, and before him Benedict XVI, have denounced what they called the hierarchy’s misplaced concern for the church’s reputation over the needs of victims.
INDONESIA
Top militant tied to Islamic State killed in shootout
Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group was killed Saturday in a shootout with security forces, the Indonesian military said, in a sweeping counterterrorism campaign.
Ali Kalora was one of two militants killed in the shootout, said Central Sulawesi’s regional military chief Brig. Gen. Farid Makruf. He identified the other suspected extremist as Jaka Ramadan. The two men were fatally shot during a raid late Saturday by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district, Makruf said.
“Ali Kalora was the most wanted terrorist and leader of MIT,” Makruf said, referring to the Indonesian acronym of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, a militant group that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State in 2014.
He said that security forces were searching for the four remaining members of the group.
The East Indonesia Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for several killings of police officers and minority Christians.
Hundreds attend execution held by Yemen rebels: Yemen's Houthi rebels publicly executed nine people they said were involvement in the killing of a senior rebel official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago. Hundreds of people attended the firing squad execution, which took place despite repeated calls by rights groups and lawyers to retry the suspects. They said the trial, held in a rebel-controlled court, was flawed.
Scientists find coronavirus in bats in Laos: Bats dwelling in limestone caves in northern Laos were found to carry coronaviruses that share a key feature with SARS-CoV-2, moving scientists closer to pinpointing the cause of covid-19. The finding, reported in a paper released Friday that's under consideration for publication, shows that viruses closely related to the virus exist in nature, including in several Rhinolophus, or horseshoe bat, species. The research supports the hypothesis that the coronavirus pandemic began from a spillover of a bat-borne virus.
British food producers warn of CO2 shortage: Britain's food industry is calling on the government to subsidize carbon dioxide, or CO2, production during a spike in gas prices or risk the collapse of the country's meat industries. A surge in gas prices has forced two British fertilizer plants to shut, stripping food producers of the CO2 byproduct that is used to stun animals before slaughter and vacuum-pack food to prolong its shelf life.
Attack on gas pipeline knocks out power in Syria: An attack with explosive devices laid along a natural gas pipeline southeast of Syria's capital knocked out power in parts of the country, the electricity minister said Saturday. Power was quickly restored. No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was the latest incidence of sabotage targeting Syria's oil and gas infrastructure. The attack targeted a pipeline that feeds nearly 50 percent of Syria's power plants, according to Electricity Minister Ghassan al-Zamel, whose comments were carried by state media.
Notre Dame Cathedral declared stable: France's Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the fire tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down. The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement Saturday that the works to secure the structure, which began the day after the April 15, 2019 fire, are complete.
