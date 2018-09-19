BREXIT

E.U., Britain clash over Irish border at talks

The European Union and Britain clashed Wednesday over the biggest obstacle to concluding Brexit talks, with both sides urging the other to compromise just weeks before they must seal a deal.

At a summit in Salzburg, Austria, European Council President Donald Tusk warned Britain that key parts of its Brexit offer — notably, keeping the Irish border open — are not satisfactory and must be revised.

But Prime Minister Theresa May insisted that her solution to keep goods flowing seamlessly between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and E.U. member state Ireland is the “only credible and negotiable plan” on the table.

Britain will leave the E.U. at midnight on March 29, but both sides are desperate to reach an agreement in coming weeks to leave time for ratification by their parliaments.

Both sides have pledged to ensure that there is no hard border around Northern Ireland but disagree on how to get there.

The E.U. has offered to effectively keep Northern Ireland in the bloc’s customs union. The E.U.’s chief Brexit negotiator says that could be done by checking goods destined for Northern Ireland at companies and markets within the U.K.

But London says this would undermine the U.K. by treating Northern Ireland differently than the rest of the country. May’s plan envisions the whole U.K., including Northern Ireland, remaining in the European single market for goods, thereby eliminating the need for a hard border.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Ordinance bans instant divorce by Muslim men

India’s government on Wednesday approved an ordinance to implement a ruling by the nation’s top court striking down the Muslim practice that allows men to instantly divorce.

The government’s decision came after it failed to get approval from Parliament a year after the Supreme Court ruled that the practice of allowing men to divorce by simply uttering the Arabic word for divorce — “talaq” — three times violated the constitutional rights of Muslim women.

Most of the 170 million Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by the Muslim personal law for family matters and disputes. The laws include allowing the practice, known as “triple talaq.”

The government will have six more months to get Parliament’s approval for the ordinance to become law. But in the meantime, those who violate it can be prosecuted.

After the court verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced a bill criminalizing the practice, and it was approved by the lower house of Parliament, where his party commands a majority. But it couldn’t get the approval of the upper house, where the opposition has a majority of seats.

— Associated Press

Macedonian court rejects bids to scrap name referendum: Macedonia's Constitutional Court has rejected two bids — by a diaspora group and a left-wing party — to declare illegal and unconstitutional a Sept. 30 referendum on renaming the country "North Macedonia." Renaming Macedonia is a key element of a deal with neighboring Greece to end a decades-old dispute. If the deal goes ahead, Greece will lift objections to Macedonia joining NATO and the European Union.

3 hurt outside London Muslim center in possible hate crime: Police are investigating after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center in London, injuring three. Officials said that a confrontation erupted between four people in a car and a group of people visiting the community center and that anti-Muslim comments were made. The car then reportedly sped off, mounting the pavement twice and hitting three people without stopping. The case is "being dealt with as an Islamophobic hate crime and . . . as a racist hate crime," police said.

Court suspends Sharif's prison sentence: Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and his son-in-law were released from prison after a court suspended their sentences and granted them bail pending their appeals hearings. A tribunal had sentenced them in July in a corruption case. Sharif was removed from office last year over the graft allegations.

Colombia coca output hits new high, U.N. says: A United Nations report found that cultivation of the plant used to make cocaine has reached an all-time high in Colombia, with coca cultivation increasing 17 percent to 171,000 hectares (660 square miles) in 2017. The findings track with those of a U.S. report earlier this year.

— From news services