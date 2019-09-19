PHILIPPINES

Polio reemerges after nearly two decades

Health officials declared a polio outbreak in the Philippines on Thursday, nearly two decades after the World Health Organization said the country was free of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said at a news conference that authorities have confirmed at least one case of polio — in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province — and detected the virus in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region.

The WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund expressed deep concern over polio’s reemergence in the country and said they would support the government in immunizing children, who are the most susceptible, and strengthening surveillance. WHO and UNICEF said the outbreak is concerning because it is caused by vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2.

The weakened virus used in vaccines replicates for a short time in children’s intestines, helping them develop immunity by building up antibodies, and is excreted in their feces. In rare instances, the agencies said, the weakened virus can strengthen in areas with poor sanitation and hygiene. Children who have not been properly immunized can be susceptible.

There is no known cure for polio.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Official: Israeli drones were on attack mission

A government investigation has concluded that two Israeli drones were on an attack mission when they crashed in Beirut last month, one of them armed with 10 pounds of explosives, Lebanon’s defense minister said Thursday.

Elias Bou Saab said the investigation showed the drones came from over the Mediterranean Sea on Aug. 25, with one drone crashing on the roof of the militant group Hezbollah’s media office in southern Beirut, while the other exploded and crashed into a nearby plot of land 42 minutes later.

Bou Saab said it was “the most dangerous act of aggression by Israel” since its month-long war with Hezbollah in 2006.

“It was the first time we see drones carrying explosives fly over the airport, endangering civil aviation and commercial flights, and explode in the streets of Lebanon,” he said.

Bou Saab described a sophisticated military mission involving three other unmanned aerial vehicles controlling the attack drones from above. He said it was clear they were not on an intelligence mission.

The attack raised the potential for conflict amid heightened regional tensions. Israel has not confirmed its involvement, but its prime minister has accused Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah of racing to build a missile-production program in Lebanon and vowed to destroy the project.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Pilot hits power line after Belgian jet crashes

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in western France on Thursday, damaging a house, setting a field ablaze and leaving one of the two pilots dangling by his parachute from a high-voltage electricity line for two hours, French authorities said.

But neither of the pilots, who were able to eject before impact, nor anybody on the ground was hurt. Belgian officials said the 36-year-old plane, which was not carrying weapons, suffered unspecified engine trouble.

Emergency workers extracted the stuck pilot safely after cutting off power in the area, a spokesman for the regional administration said. The other pilot landed without incident.

The pilots flagged an “engine technical incident” while flying from Florennes air base in Belgium to the military airport in the French city of Lorient on a navigation training mission, the Belgian Defense Ministry said.

— Associated Press

Oxygen-starved fish dying in drought-hit Greek lake: Tens of thousands of dead fish have been found on the banks of a lake in a protected nature reserve in northern Greece after high temperatures and drought conditions caused a severe drop in water levels. Environmental officials said the water level at Lake Koroneia has dropped by more than 70 percent in three years, to 31 inches. The lake's senior administrator said dissolved oxygen concentrations in the water had fallen below a critical level, accelerating the deaths over the past week.

— From news services