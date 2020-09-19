Jawar was instrumental in protests that brought Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018. But he became a critic of the prime minister, accusing him of failing to protect Oromo interests.

Jawar and 22 other activists, including Oromo opposition leader Bekele Garba, face charges relating to the violation of anti-terrorism laws, telecom fraud laws and firearms laws, the attorney general’s office said. Those charged also include journalists and scholars.

Libya's prime minister doesn't back oil deal with rebels: Libyan officials say Prime Minister Fayez Serraj, the leader of the U.N.-supported government, does not support a deal with his primary rival in the country's civil war to lift a months-long blockade on its vital oil trade. The deal with Khalifa Hifter, whose eastern-based forces led a failed year-long siege to take the capital, Tripoli, appeared to have been spearheaded by the deputy prime minister, Ahmed Matiq, and emerged days after Serraj said he planned to hand over power by the end of October.

Peruvian president survives impeachment vote: Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra survived an impeachment vote Friday night, as the country copes with one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks. The 78-to-32 decision to oppose impeachment came with 15 lawmakers abstaining. A two-thirds majority was needed.

Police arrest 8 in deadly gas explosion in Bangladesh: Eight people have been arrested in connection with a deadly gas explosion this month at a mosque outside the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka. Four engineers and four other officials employed by the state-run gas distribution company Titas were charged with alleged negligence in the Sept. 4 explosion that cost 33 lives, a police spokesman said.

India says arrested militants have Pakistani al-Qaeda ties: India's National Investigation Agency says it has arrested nine al-Qaeda militants who were planning attacks in several locations including the capital, New Delhi. The NIA said the individuals were "associated with Pakistan sponsored module of al-Qaeda." Pakistan's foreign office did not respond to a request for comment.

Storm kills 2, brings flooding to Greece: At least two people were killed as a hurricane-like storm pounded parts of central Greece, creating flooding that led to the rescue by emergency workers of more than 600 people. The country's firefighting service said Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls from trapped residents in central and western Greece or about removing fallen trees that were blocking roads.