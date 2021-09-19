Up until this year, the boxer turned senator had been supportive of Duterte, a populist most known for a war on drugs that has left thousands dead. Duterte is expected to run for vice president, a move that many say is meant to circumvent a single-term limit on the presidency.
But since June, Pacquiao and Duterte have clashed publicly, with the former criticizing the president’s policies toward China and corruption.
Pacquiao chaired the PDP-Laban until he was unseated by Duterte’s allies in July.
Since taking office five years ago, Duterte has torn up the political playbook and been widely condemned for derogatory remarks against women and incitations to kill drug addicts and communists, among other outrageous statements.
YEMEN
Houthis execute 9 over leader's killing in 2018
The United Nations, the United States and Britain on Sunday condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by Houthi rebels over allegations that the nine were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in a 2018 airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition battling the rebels.
The Iranian-backed Houthis on Saturday publicly executed the nine by firing squad in the rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa.
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said the trial in which the nine were convicted and sentenced to death did not meet “the requirements of fair trial and due process,” according to a statement from his spokesman.
The nine were among more than 60 people the Houthis accused of involvement in the killing of Saleh al-Samad in April 2018. They were charged with spying for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been battling the rebels for years in an effort to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government to power.
Samad, who was president in the Houthi-backed political body, was killed along with six others in the coastal city of Hodeida.
The top U.S. diplomat in Yemen, Cathy Westley, called the trial a “sham” that followed “years of torture and abuse” of the executed people. “This barbarism must end,” she said in a message posted on the embassy’s Twitter account.
The British Embassy in Yemen also condemned “the brutal Houthi execution.”
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Houthis swept across much of the north and seized Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile.
Israel arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees: Israeli forces arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security prison two weeks ago, closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel. The Israeli military said the two men surrendered in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, after being surrounded at a hideout. The inmates tunneled out of the prison on Sept. 6. According to reports, they dug a hole in the floor of their shared cell undetected over several months and slipped past a sleeping guard after emerging through a hole outside the facility. A pursuit followed, and the first four inmates were captured in two operations.
Gunmen kill officer protecting polio team in Pakistan: Gunmen on a motorcycle fatally shot a police officer guarding polio vaccination workers in rural northwest Pakistan, police said. A senior officer said the attack occurred about 50 miles south of Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Members of the vaccination team were unhurt, he said. No one asserted responsibility for the assault, which occurred on the third day of a five-day vaccination drive.
Volcano erupts on Atlantic island: A volcano on Spain's Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted after a week-long buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. New eruptions continued into the night. La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight volcanic islands in Spain's Canary Islands archipelago off Africa's western coast. The last eruption on La Palma, 50 years ago, lasted just over three weeks.
