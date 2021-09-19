Israel arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees: Israeli forces arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security prison two weeks ago, closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel. The Israeli military said the two men surrendered in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, after being surrounded at a hideout. The inmates tunneled out of the prison on Sept. 6. According to reports, they dug a hole in the floor of their shared cell undetected over several months and slipped past a sleeping guard after emerging through a hole outside the facility. A pursuit followed, and the first four inmates were captured in two operations.