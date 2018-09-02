Hindus take part in the celebration of the religious festival Janmashtami, marking the birthday of Lord Sri Krishna in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Lord Krishna is one of Hinduism’s most popular gods. (Monirul Alam/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

SYRIA

Israel suspected as blasts at airport kill 2

At least two military personnel were killed and 11 wounded in overnight explosions caused by suspected Israeli strikes on a military airport on the edge of the Syrian capital, a war monitoring group said Sunday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the blasts that rocked Damascus resulted in several explosions in a weapons depot inside the airport. The Observatory said some of the wounded are in critical condition.

Syrian pro-government media initially blamed the blasts on Israel, but state media later quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the explosions were caused by an electrical malfunction in a munition depot nearby.

Iran’s official Islamic Republic News Agency quoted an unnamed Syria-based Iranian military official as saying an explosion was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The Syrian government has blamed Israel for previous attacks on the airport. Israel rarely acknowledges such strikes but has recently targeted suspected Iranian posts inside Syria.

Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have provided crucial military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces in the civil war. Israel has said it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Philippine president arrives on 4-day visit

Rodrigo Duterte, who is accused of committing serious human rights violations as part of his deadly crackdown on drugs at home and has stirred controversy with comments about the Holocaust, received a warm welcome in Israel when he arrived Sunday for a four-day visit.

Ahead of his departure, Duterte said he “looks forward to broader cooperation on a broad range of mutually important areas,” including defense and security, economic development and trade.

Sales of Israeli weapons to his government are high on the agenda, according to Israeli media.

Duterte drew outrage in 2016 when he compared his anti-drug campaign to the Nazi genocide of Jews in World War II and said he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million addicts. He later apologized.

Israeli human rights activists plan to protest the visit and have encouraged President Reuven Rivlin not to meet him.

Philippine police tallies place the number of suspects killed in police-led anti-drug raids at more than 4,500 since Duterte took office in June 2016.

Duterte’s visit marks the first by a Philippine president to Israel since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1957.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Protests over economic woes paralyze Aden

Hundreds of demonstrators protesting Yemen’s deteriorating economic situation and weakening currency blocked major roads and burned tires in the southern city of Aden on Sunday, with shops and government offices closing.

The Yemeni rial has lost more than half its value against the U.S. dollar since the start of a civil war in 2015 between the internationally recognized government, based in the south and backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which controls the north.

Soaring prices have put some basic commodities out of reach for many Yemenis, and the central bank has struggled to pay public-sector salaries.

Aden’s usually bustling markets were empty Sunday, and there were reports of smaller protests in nearby municipalities.

The war has created a humanitarian and economic crisis in the impoverished country, where a cholera epidemic erupted last year.

— Reuters

Suicide blast in Mogadishu kills at least 6: At least six people were killed when a suicide car bomber struck a local government office in central Mogadishu, destroying the building and an Islamic school opposite it. Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab said it was behind the attack. At least six people were killed and a dozen injured, police officer Mohamed Hussein said. The school was open, but most children were away on a break.

China police detain 46 over violent protest on schooling: Police in central China detained 46 people who were part of a protest of a government plan to address overcrowded classrooms. Police in the city of Leiyang in Hunan province said some of the about 600 people protesting outside the local police station hurled plastic water bottles, bricks, firecrackers and beer bottles, injuring more than 30 officers and auxiliary officers and damaging several vehicles. An official said the parents were irate at a plan to transfer students from overcrowded public schools to expensive private schools.

— From news services