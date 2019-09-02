GUATEMALA

Ex-first lady arrested after anti-graft probe

Former Guatemalan first lady and presidential runner-up Sandra Torres was arrested Monday on charges of campaign finance violations, the latest high-profile figure to face allegations of malfeasance even as a U.N. anti-graft commission is set to shut down.

Prosecutors said she is accused of unregistered electoral financing and illicit association related to the 2015 election and the National Unity of Hope party, for which she was both presidential candidate and general secretary. The party did not properly register about $3.6 million in financing for her campaign, investigators said.

The investigation found that several businesses financed the party through the payment of commissions, diversion of funds and bribes to various public and private institutions.

Torres’s running mate in 2015, Mario Leal Castillo, also is wanted in the case and is considered a fugitive from justice.

Torres, 63, finished second in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, behind Jimmy Morales and Alejandro Giammattei, respectively. Giammattei takes office in January.

The investigation targeting Torres was presented earlier this year by prosecutors and the U.N. commission, known as CICIG for its initials in Spanish.

As a presidential candidate, however, Torres enjoyed immunity from criminal prosecution. That protection ended once Giammattei’s election was officially certified last month.

CICIG, which for 12 years has helped press graft probes that ensnared many of Guatemala’s powerful, ceases work Tuesday after Morales refused to renew its mandate. The commission had brought cases against him and some of his family members.

Iraq suspends U.S.-funded TV station for 3 months: Iraqi authorities suspended the license of a U.S.-funded TV station for three months after it aired a program on alleged corruption within Iraq's Sunni and Shiite religious establishments. The investigative report on Alhurra accused senior religious figures of benefiting from businesses as a result of their connections with the state. Iraq's media regulator demanded a public apology from Alhurra and suspended its work for three months, accusing it of bias and defamation. Alhurra described its report as "fair, professional and balanced."

Pakistan grants consular access to Indian facing death penalty: Pakistan granted rare consular access to an Indian man facing the deal penalty after being convicted of spying. The case has been a source of friction between Pakistan and India as tensions have escalated in recent weeks over the disputed Kashmir region, claimed in its entirety by both. The Foreign Ministry said it let an Indian diplomat in Islamabad meet with Kulbhushan Jadhav, in compliance with a July order from the International Court of Justice. At the time, the court ordered Pakistan to stay the execution. Jadhav was arrested in 2016, and a military tribunal sentenced him to death a year later.

ICC prosecutor ordered to review Gaza flotilla decision: Appeals judges ordered the International Criminal Court's prosecutor to reconsider her refusal to open an investigation into the 2010 storming by Israeli forces of an aid flotilla heading to the Gaza Strip. Fatou Bensouda earlier declined a request by the Indian Ocean nation of Comoros to investigate the storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag. In her refusal, Bensouda had acknowledged that war crimes may have been committed on the ship, where eight Turks and one Turkish American were killed and other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded by Israeli commandos. But she said the case was not serious enough to merit an ICC probe.

Tripoli airport closed after attack: Libya's airport authorities said they closed the only functional airport in the capital, Tripoli, a day after it was hit by shelling amid clashes between rival armed groups fighting for control of the city. The U.N. mission in Libya said four projectiles struck the civilian parts of the airport, with one hitting an airplane carrying pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia. The Health Ministry said at least four people were wounded. The U.N-backed Tripoli government blamed the attack on the self-styled Libyan National Army, which launched an offensive in April to take Tripoli.

