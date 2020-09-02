The embargo, imposed in 1987, was designed to prevent an arms race that would hinder United Nations-facilitated reunification efforts for Cyprus. It was directed against the southern, Greek Cypriot part of the island, where Cyprus’s internationally recognized government is seated.

Cyprus split in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup by supporters of union with Greece. Turkey, the only nation to recognize a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s north, maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades late Tuesday that the United States was partially lifting the arms embargo against Cyprus for one year to let it procure nonlethal equipment.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Plague cases increase, surpassing 2019 total

Congo is seeing an upsurge in cases of the plague, as the vast central African nation also battles outbreaks of the novel coronavirus and Ebola.

Since June, Congo has recorded at least 65 cases of the plague, including at least 10 deaths, in eastern Ituri province, according to local health chief Louis Tsolu.

While the plague is endemic in Ituri, the number of cases is increasing and has surpassed the total recorded in 2019, which had 48 cases and eight deaths, according to the World Health Organization.

The plague is transmitted to humans bitten by fleas living on rodents. Antibiotics are usually used in treatment.

This year, health workers are finding it difficult to assist people in eastern Congo because of insecurity caused by militia violence. The plague cases have also increased while Congo is fighting covid-19, with more than 10,100 cases and at least 260 deaths. There is also an Ebola outbreak in western Equateur province that has killed 43 people

— Associated Press

Philippine court orders U.S. Marine's early release in killing: A Philippine court has ordered the early release for good conduct of a U.S. Marine convicted in the 2014 killing of a transgender Filipino. Jennifer Laude was found dead in a motel room in Olongapo city, northwest of Manila, after she and Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton met at a disco bar in October 2014. Pemberton has been held six years out of a maximum 10-year jail term, mostly in a compound jointly guarded by Philippine and U.S. security personnel in metropolitan Manila.

Zimbabwean journalist granted bail: Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono was released on bail pending trial on charges of inciting public violence for tweeting his support for an anti-government demonstration. It was his fourth attempt at getting bail since being arrested July 20, after the first three were rejected. He said he remains committed to exposing government corruption. Chin'ono also said he had a fever but was "feeling much better," after reports that he had symptoms of covid-19.

Zimbabwe elephant death toll climbs to 22: The number of elephants dying in western Zimbabwe from a suspected bacterial infection, possibly from eating poisonous plants, has risen to 22, a spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said. Most of them were young or weak, Tinashe Farawo said. With food scarce, younger elephants that cannot reach higher tree branches "end up eating everything, and some of the vegetation that they eat might be poisonous," he said, noting that the problem could persist through the dry season.