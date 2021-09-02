J&J doses produced in South Africa “will stay in Africa and will be distributed in Africa,” he said at an online news briefing for the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The arrangement for some doses finished in South Africa to be exported to Europe “has been suspended,” he said. Aspen’s agreement with Johnson & Johnson has changed from a contract deal to “a licensed arrangement” similar to the production in India of the AstraZeneca vaccine, he said, adding that the Aspen product will be “African-branded.”
Johnson & Johnson was heavily criticized for shipping doses to European countries, which have immunized large numbers of their people and have even donated vaccines to more-needy nations.
In contrast, Africa has fully vaccinated less than 3 percent of its 1.3 billion people. Vaccine production within the continent is seen as key to meeting the stated target of vaccinating 60 percent of Africa’s population.
Masiyiwa accused the international community of letting Africa down with Covax, a U.N.- and donor-backed program envisaged to help middle- and low-income countries access vaccines. Covax has fallen short of its goals, Masiyiwa said, and some countries are “still significantly hoarding supplies” of vaccine doses.
— Associated Press
YEMEN
28 killed in fighting in government stronghold
Fighting has flared between Yemen’s pro-government forces and Houthi rebels in the oil-rich government stronghold of Marib province, with at least 28 fighters killed over 24 hours, security officials from both sides and tribal leaders said Thursday.
Most of the fatalities were among the Iranian-backed rebels, who were assaulting the city of Rahbah, officials said.
The rebels have accelerated their push to take Marib in recent months, while escalating cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, which leads a military coalition opposing them in support of the internationally recognized government. Thousands of fighters — mostly Houthis — have died in the offensive, with 12 government troops killed Monday.
Since then, fighting has intensified in Rahbah, which had been under Houthi control for almost two years before falling to government troops in July.
Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition has launched dozens of airstrikes on cities in Marib to back pro-government ground forces, according to the Houthi media center.
Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the north, forcing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee. The Saudi-led coalition entered the war to try to restore Hadi to power.
— Associated Press
4 soldiers killed in attack in Indonesia's Papua: Attackers believed to be West Papua rebels killed four soldiers and wounded two in an attack on a military post in Indonesia's troubled easternmost region, authorities said. About 50 attackers suspected to be members of the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Movement, stormed the post and attacked the soldiers, the West Papua regional military command said. Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the Papua region, a former Dutch colony that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.
Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain: Israel has named its first ambassador to Bahrain, after normalizing relations with the Persian Gulf Arab state a year ago, an Arabic-language Israeli government Twitter account said. Ambassador Eitan Na'eh had for eight months served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the first gulf state with which Israel moved to establish diplomatic ties, in August 2020. That September, the UAE and Bahrain inked U.S.-brokered deals to establish ties with Israel, a move later followed by Sudan and Morocco. Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel arrived in the country this week.
— From news services