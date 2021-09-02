Israel appoints first ambassador to Bahrain: Israel has named its first ambassador to Bahrain, after normalizing relations with the Persian Gulf Arab state a year ago, an Arabic-language Israeli government Twitter account said. Ambassador Eitan Na'eh had for eight months served as temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, the first gulf state with which Israel moved to establish diplomatic ties, in August 2020. That September, the UAE and Bahrain inked U.S.-brokered deals to establish ties with Israel, a move later followed by Sudan and Morocco. Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel arrived in the country this week.