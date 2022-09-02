World Digest: Sept. 2, 2022

Gift Article Share

At least 18 die in blast at mosque in Herat Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Eighteen Afghans were killed and dozens wounded as a blast ripped through a mosque in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, the latest in a series of attacks on worshipers. The explosion occurred as one of the people at the mosque stepped forward to greet pro-Taliban cleric Mujib Rahman Ansari before the Friday prayers, Mahmoud Shah Rassouli, a police spokesman for the province, said by phone. A spokesman for Herat’s governor, Hameedullah Motawakel, confirmed the number of casualties in a separate text to reporters.

It was not clear Friday who was behind the blast. The Taliban condemned the attack in a Twitter post, saying Ansari was killed in a “cowardly” manner and they’re looking into the case. The cleric strongly supported Taliban rule, saying in an event in Kabul in July that whoever stood against them must be “beheaded.”

Advertisement

— Bloomberg News

Gunmen kill at least 42 in Oromiya region

Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia’s Oromiya region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said Friday, the latest killings in the country’s most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.

The latest attack by an armed group against residents occurred Tuesday, they said, in the Amuru district, around 230 miles west of the capital Addis Ababa.

They said the victims were all Oromos and described the attackers as members of a volunteer militia known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas. Clashes between the Oromo and Amhara, Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months.

— Reuters

8 to go on trial in 2016 truck attack in Nice

Seven men and a woman will go on trial Monday in the 2016 Bastille Day attack in the French city of Nice, in which 86 people were killed and hundreds injured by a gunman who drove a heavy truck into a crowd gathered to watch fireworks.

Advertisement

The gunman was fatally shot by police, ending an assault that shocked a country already reeling from the Islamist attacks in Paris the previous year.

Prosecutors say the accused, who face five years in jail to a life sentence, helped Tunisian-born Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, 31, obtain weapons, rent the truck or survey the route he took.

Lahouaiej Bouhlel swerved his truck through crowds on the Promenade des Anglais, Nice’s seaside, palm tree-lined boulevard, causing devastation and chaos among the 25,000 or so gathered for the festivities.

— Reuters

4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico: Four people were killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities. The Morelos state prosecutor's office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting. Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded. Among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.

Advertisement

Transgender man, 25, dies after German pride parade assault: A 25-year-old transgender man died from his wounds in a hospital Friday almost a week after he was assaulted while rushing to help women at a Pride parade in the western German city of Muenster, police said. The man, whom police have named only as Malte C. in accordance with privacy conventions, intervened when an attacker started hurling homophobic slurs at other participants in the Christopher Street Day parade, police said. The attacker hit Malte twice in the face. He lost consciousness after his head hit the ground when he fell, and never woke up. Police said Friday that they had detained a 20-year-old man in the attack.

Fuel still leaking from damaged ship, Gibraltar officials say: Gibraltar said Friday that heavy fuel continues to seep from a damaged and partly sunken bulk carrier off its shore. The government said that despite Thursday's efforts to halt a slick, small amounts were still leaking Friday. In a statement, the government said there were reports of some oil-covered birds but that it was "taking every possible measure … to minimize the environmental impact of the spill."

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article