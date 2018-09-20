PHILIPPINES

Massive landslide kills 21, buries homes

A massive landslide buried more than two dozen homes near a central Philippine mountain Thursday, killing at least 21 people.

The slide crashed down on about 30 houses in two villages in Naga City in Cebu province, the city’s police chief said by telephone as he helped supervise the search-and-rescue effort.

Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said at least 64 people are missing.

The landslide hit while several northern Philippine provinces are still dealing with deaths and widespread damage from Typhoon Mangkhut, which pummeled the region Saturday and left at least 88 dead and more than 60 missing. A search is still underway for dozens of people feared dead after landslides in the town of Itogon.

Cebu province was not directly hit by Mangkhut, but the typhoon intensified monsoon rains across a large part of the archipelago, including the central region where Naga lies.

It is not clear what set off the landslide, but some blamed limestone quarries, which they suspect may have caused cracks in the mountains.

— Associated Press

RWANDA

More graves connected to 1994 genocide found

Authorities in Rwanda have found new mass graves that they say contain the bodies of 5,400 victims of the 1994 genocide.

Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of the genocide survivors’ group Ibuka, said the bodies were exhumed from 26 mass graves in the Kicukiro district of Kigali, the capital.

He said the discovery followed a tip from a man who heard about the graves as a child.

Other mass graves were found in April. The discoveries have been called the most significant in years in the East African nation, which is still recovering from the killings of more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Many Rwandans are shocked that community residents kept quiet about the graves for so long.

The government is “sensitizing people who have such information to voluntarily come forward, and there have been cooperation and positive results,” Ahishakiye said, adding that a search for more graves in the same district continues.

Ibuka officials say the bodies will be given a decent burial.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Najib pleads not guilty to 25 new charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Thursday pleaded not guilty to 25 new charges of abuse of power and money laundering over the multimillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund.

This brings the number of charges against Najib to 32 since his election defeat on May 9.

He pleaded not guilty to four counts of abusing his power to receive a total of $556 million from 2011 to 2014. He will also stand trial on 21 charges of receiving, using and transferring illicit funds linked to the 1MDB state fund.

Najib could face up to 20 years in prison on each count of abusing power and up to five years for each of the 21 charges.

In July and August, he was charged with seven counts of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering related to $10.1 million that went into his bank accounts from a former 1MDB subsidiary. He has pleaded not guilty.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debt and is being investigated in the United States and elsewhere for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

Public anger over the scandal eventually led to the ouster of Najib’s coalition in the elections.

— Associated Press

Japan's Abe reelected as head of ruling party: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was easily reelected as head of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, paving the way for up to three more years as Japan's leader. The victory may embolden Abe to pursue his long-sought amendment to Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist constitution, although hurdles remain. Abe, who quit as premier after a troubled 2006-07 term and then surged back to power in 2012, is poised to become Japan's longest-serving leader in August 2021.

Russian Far East to hold new election after reports of fraud: Election officials in Russia's Far East have canceled the results of Sunday's gubernatorial election — in which the Kremlin candidate beat the Communist nominee by a narrow margin after an extraordinary last-minute surge of votes in his favor — following reports of blatant vote-rigging. The election commission in the Primorye region called for a new vote in December. The move is the first time in many years that Russian officials have paid attention to widespread reports of vote-rigging.

— From news services