IRAQ

Bombing on minibus kills 12 near Karbala

A bomb exploded on a minibus packed with passengers outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala on Friday night, killing 12 people and wounding five, Iraqi security officials and the state news agency said.

It was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the Islamic State extremist group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017. The group’s sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks across the country.

The explosion occurred as the bus was passing through an Iraqi army checkpoint, about six miles south of Karbala in the direction of the town of Hilla. One official said that before the blast, a passenger exited the minibus but left a bag containing explosives under one of the seats. The device was then detonated remotely at the checkpoint.

Officials said all of the dead were civilians killed in the blast and subsequent fire on the bus.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Anti-government rally draws thousands

Thousands of people gathered in the center of the Georgian capital on Friday for a protest against the government and ruling Georgian Dream party, three months after the brutal dispersal of an anti-Kremlin demonstration.

The gathering in Tbilisi was organized by young activists who have been holding daily protests outside Parliament for the past three months that have drawn thousands at their peak.

Protesters were blowing horns and holding placards reading “Together against one!” — referring to ruling party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, an oligarch who critics say is ruling the country from behind the scenes.

The protest movement has presented Georgia’s government with the biggest domestic challenge to its authority in years, and comes as the 2020 parliamentary election nears.

It erupted in June when a visiting Russian lawmaker was allowed to address Parliament from the speaker’s chair, in Russian, touching a nerve in a country that fought a war with Russia 11 years ago. A rally June 20 descended into clashes with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters.

— Reuters

FRANCE

Paris police brace for weekend of protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm on France’s annual heritage weekend, as authorities in Paris prepare to deploy thousands of police to protect landmarks and government buildings.

His call comes as an array of protesters plan to descend on the capital and other cities. Unions, environmental activists and supporters of the “yellow vest” movement are all set to make their grievances known.

“I appeal to everyone that it takes place sensibly, in common agreement and with calm, so that our youngest can visit the buildings . . . and fellow citizens can fully enjoy these days of heritage,” Macron told reporters Friday evening.

Authorities are wary that the weekend could offer a chance for yellow vest supporters to revive their flagging movement against economic injustice. Many of their protests have been disruptive.

— Associated Press

Germany draws up climate plan: The German government has agreed to a $60 billion package of measures for tackling climate change. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the deal hammered out by governing parties in marathon talks would boost the country's contribution to fighting global warming. Europe's biggest economy aims to cut its greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels.

Shaman who vowed to banish Putin is jailed: A Siberian shaman detained by police while trekking to Moscow on what he said was a mission to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin has been accused of extremism, an offense punishable by time in prison, a local rights group said. Alexander Gabyshev set off in March on a more than 4,970-mile walk to Moscow. But his trek was cut short Thursday after nearly 1,865 miles when police in Buryatia detained him in his native region of Yakutia.

— From news services