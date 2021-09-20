“These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying. “It is quite natural that neighboring countries including China condemned these actions as irresponsible ones of destroying the peace and stability of the region and the international nuclear nonproliferation system and of catalyzing the arms race.”
Just days earlier, North Korea test-fired a pair of ballistic missiles and a new long-range cruise missile, stoking tensions in the first public testing activity in months amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington.
South and North Korea have been developing increasingly sophisticated weapons amid stalled efforts to ease tension on the peninsula.
— Rachel Pannett
Vatican City imposes vaccination rules: Starting Oct. 1, people wishing to enter Vatican City will have to provide proof that they have received the coronavirus vaccine, recovered from covid-19, or tested negative for the virus within 72 hours. To enter, people will have to present a Green Pass, the certification used in Italy to prevent the spread of the virus, or any international equivalent. It remains unclear whether faithful wishing to participate in Pope Francis's weekly general audiences and Angelus prayers also will have to present a document certifying they are vaccinated or have tested negative for covid. The decree also does not seem to specify whether there will be sanctions for those who fail to comply. Francis has strongly advocated for the coronavirus vaccines.
Poland sending 500 more troops to protect border with Belarus: Poland said it will send 500 additional troops and eight specialized vehicles to its border with Belarus this week to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures that the government says are orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union. Poland and Lithuania, both E.U. members, are facing increasing migrant pressures on their borders with Belarus, which are part of the bloc's eastern border. They say it is a "hybrid attack" by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government to destabilize the E.U. The border pressure began after Western countries imposed sanctions on Lukashenko's regime for its oppressive measures against the opposition.
Hong Kong arrests 3 members of student group: Hong Kong police arrested three members of a pro-democracy student group, accusing them of a "conspiracy to incite subversion," including by helping deliver snacks to prisoners with the aim of recruiting followers. Police raided the group's warehouse and seized large quantities of sweets, surgical masks, biscuits, lotion and books — all items on a list of goods that prisoners are allowed to receive from outside — as evidence. Police have arrested more than 100 people in Hong Kong under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in June 2020 and that critics say erodes the freedoms promised when the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
— From news services