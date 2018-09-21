TANZANIA

More than 130 killed in ferry capsizing

Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded when it sank shortly before reaching shore. The death toll was reported at more than 130 Friday, but horrified witnesses feared that the number would rise as a second day of searching neared an end.

“This is a great disaster for our nation,” President John Magufuli said. He announced four days of national mourning and urged calm in the East African country, which has a history of maritime disasters. And he ordered arrests of all responsible as a criminal investigation began.

In a televised address, the president said the ferry captain had been detained after leaving the steering to someone who wasn’t properly trained, the Citizen newspaper reported.

The MV Nyerere’s capacity was 101 people, but the ferry was overloaded when it capsized Thursday afternoon, the government’s Chief Secretary John Kijazi told reporters.

At least 40 people had been rescued, he said, but that number barely rose Friday. Dozens of security personnel and volunteers, wearing gloves and masks, had resumed work at daybreak, hauling bodies into wooden boats, after suspending efforts overnight.

“More than 200 people are feared dead,” based on accounts from witnesses, a Tanzania Red Cross spokeswoman said.

— Associated Press

MEXICO

Emergency declared as 3 die in Sinaloa floods

Federal officials in Mexico declared a state of emergency for 11 municipalities in the northwestern state of Sinaloa because of flooding from a tropical depression’s heavy rains that killed at least three people, authorities reported Friday.

Images in local and social media showed streets turned into raging rivers, swamping cars. El Universal newspaper posted video of an SUV being carried away by the current in Guamuchil as passengers scrambled to get onto its roof.

Soldiers in trucks picked up residents and took them to safety, and the Sinaloa state government said that more than 2,000 people had evacuated and 13 shelters were set up.

In a statement early Friday, state Attorney General Juan José Ríos Estavillo reported that one person drowned and two were killed by electrocution. Three women were missing in Culiacan, the state capital, after presumably being swept away.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Bishop is arrested on charges of raping nun

A Roman Catholic bishop was arrested in the south Indian state of Kerala on Friday on charges of raping a nun, police said, a day after the Vatican accepted the bishop’s request to be temporarily relieved of his duties.

There was no immediate comment from Bishop Franco Mulakkal or his lawyers, though he has denied the charges in interviews in the past.

Mulakkal, who heads the diocese of Jalandhar, wrote to the Vatican on Sunday asking to step down temporarily as protests and calls for his arrest grew. The Vatican accepted his request Thursday.

A Vatican spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

— Reuters

Taiwan police arrest American 3-D gun designer: Authorities in Taiwan arrested the owner of a Texas company that sells plans to make untraceable 3-D printed guns who is wanted in the United States over an accusation that he had sex with an underage girl and paid her $500, official media reported. The Central News Agency said Taiwanese police found and arrested Cody Wilson in a hotel in Taipei on Friday evening. The news agency said the island's immigration agency would arrange for Wilson to return to the United States as soon as possible.

Excessive drinking killed over 3 million in 2016, WHO says: Drinking too much alcohol killed more than 3 million people in 2016, mostly men, the World Health Organization said. The U.N. agency also warned that current policy responses are not sufficient to reverse trends predicting an increase in consumption in the next 10 years. The WHO said that about 237 million men and 46 million women faced alcohol problems, with the highest prevalence in Europe and the Americas. Europe has the highest global per-capita alcohol consumption.

— From news services