UNITED KINGDOM

Corbyn defuses tense Labour Party situation

Britain’s major opposition Labour Party was dealing with a major internal row Saturday after a close ally of leader Jeremy Corbyn sought to oust his deputy, exposing a rift in the party and its stance on Brexit.

On Friday, Jon Lansman, the founder of the pro-Corbyn grass-roots Momentum group, proposed a motion for Tom Watson’s job to be scrapped. Watson is a prominent supporter of a holding a second Brexit referendum and urging Labour to campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union in any future vote. Corbyn and his allies have been reluctant to take that position, over fears it would alienate Brexit supporters.

The move against Watson angered many Labour moderates, but before the party’s National Executive Committee was set to debate Lansman’s motion, Corbyn put a lid on the dispute by proposing instead a review of the deputy leader’s role.

— Associated Press

Syria captures drone near Golan Heights: Syrian authorities captured and dismantled a drone rigged with cluster bombs near the border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, state news agency SANA says. The incident came two days after another drone was destroyed over Aqraba, a suburb of the capital, Damascus. That's the same suburb where an Israeli airstrike killed two Hezbollah operatives last month. Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them. Israel says it targets mostly bases of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria.

Greeks make arrest in 1985 hijacking, death of American: Greek police said Saturday that they have arrested a suspect in the 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 from Athens, a multiday ordeal that included the slaying of U.S. Navy diver Robert Stethem. The hijackers shot and killed Stethem, 23, after beating him until he was unconscious. They released the other 146 passengers and crew members in stages during an ordeal that included making three stops in Beirut and two in Algiers. The last hostage was freed after 17 days.

Brazil shantytown residents protest after death of girl: Hundreds of residents of one of Rio de Janeiro's largest shantytowns marched to demand an end to the violence after an 8-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet during a police operation. Ágatha Sales Félix was hit by the bullet Friday in the Complexo do Alemao shantytown amid what police said was shootout with suspected criminals. Residents blamed police for her death. Police confirmed her death and said an investigation had been opened.

Islamic State claims bus bombing in Iraq: The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a minibus bombing in Iraq that killed 12 people Friday outside the Shiite holy city of Karbala. The bombing was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since the extremist group was declared defeated inside Iraq in 2017. The group's sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency.

— From news services