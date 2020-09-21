Goita said that retired Col. Maj. Bah N’Daw, 70, a former defense minister, has been named president of the transitional government, which is to be inaugurated Sept. 25. Both positions were chosen by a committee selected by the junta that included its members and representatives of political parties and civil and religious groups.

AD

AD

The 15-nation West African regional bloc known as the ECOWAS had demanded that the president and prime minister in any transitional government be civilians, not from the junta. It was not clear whether the ECOWAS would accept Goita as vice president as he would still hold a prominent role in government. The group has closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows to the country in the wake of the coup.

While the ECOWAS has shown some flexibility in agreeing to an 18-month time frame for holding new elections, it has made clear that sanctions would be lifted only if a civilian president and prime minister were named. A president and vice president were named Monday, but there was no mention of a prime minister

— Associated Press

AD

GREECE

243 virus cases found among Lesbos migrants

A spokesman for Greece’s government said Monday that more than 200 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus among thousands of asylum seekers admitted to a new camp on the island of Lesbos after the old one burned down.

AD

Speaking during a briefing, Stelios Petsas said 7,064 people who entered the new camp had been tested and 243 of them were found to be positive.

The average age of those confirmed positive was 24, and most were asymptomatic, Petsas said. An additional 160 people, mainly police personnel and administrative staff who had come into contact with the migrants, were tested, and all were negative for the virus.

AD

Greece has been experiencing a resurgence of the virus, with the number of new daily cases often topping 300, and both deaths and the number of those in intensive care units rising. Greece has had over 15,500 confirmed positive cases and about 350 deaths.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Voters back trimming number of lawmakers

Italians voted to reduce the number of national lawmakers by a third, near-final results showed Monday, turning out in droves to cast ballots despite the coronavirus pandemic and strict hygiene protocols at the polls.

AD

At the close of two days of voting Monday, turnout nationwide was 53 percent, including those who voted from home or hospitals because they were quarantining or sick.

AD

An army of volunteers, wearing head-to-toe protective equipment, made house calls to ensure that even virus-affected Italians could cast ballots. Those who went to polling centers had to follow strict protocols.

Based on two-thirds of the votes counted, 69 percent of Italians voted “yes” in a constitutional referendum to reduce the number of national lawmakers. The referendum would cut lower-house lawmakers from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200.

Voters were also choosing governors in seven regions. Results show that these races were being decided between Italy’s traditional center-right and center-left blocs. Mayoral races were being held in 1,000 towns and cities.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

Israeli court says woman can be extradited in child sex case: An Israeli court has approved the extradition of a former teacher wanted in Australia on 74 charges of child sex abuse, potentially paving the way for her to stand trial after a six-year legal battle. Malka Leifer is accused of sexually abusing several students in Melbourne. As accusations surfaced in 2008, Israeli-born Leifer left Melbourne and returned to Israel, where she has lived since. Earlier this month, Israel's Supreme Court rejected an appeal by her attorney over a Jerusalem court's ruling that she was mentally fit to stand trial.