A criminal case in Britain is pending, a family spokesman said.
Last year, Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, launched the U.S. federal lawsuit claiming wrongful death and seeking financial damages from Sacoolas.
Radd Seiger, a spokesman for the family, told The Washington Post that the civil claim for damages, filed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Va., had been “resolved.”
“I can’t tell you any more. All I’m permitted to say is the civil case is resolved, and we can now turn to the criminal case,” he said.
That case has been filed in the British court system. Sacoolas left Britain shortly after the accident, and the Dunn family wants her to return to face the criminal charges.
In the course of the U.S. civil lawsuit, Sacoolas’s attorney said his client was working for U.S. intelligence. She had previously been referred to as “the wife of a U.S. diplomat,” and the assertion raised questions about whether she had diplomatic immunity when she left Britain.
— Karla Adam
Johnson confirmshe has six children
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Tuesday that he has six children, answering a question he has dodged for years.
Until now, various publications had gone with five, six or seven offspring. His biographers have fudged the issue. So did his Wikipedia entry.
On Tuesday, speaking with NBC’s “Today” show from the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, the thrice-married Johnson was asked in a discussion about fatherhood whether he had six children. He replied, rather quickly, “Yes.”
The 57-year-old has four grown children with second wife Marina Wheeler, from whom he separated in 2018. And with his current wife, Carrie Johnson, 33, he has a 16-month-old son. The couple revealed in July that another baby is due around Christmas.
The question about the full tally followed a mention of the baby on its way. But the British media suggested that he was not counting the one in utero but instead confirming a longtime assumption that he has a daughter from a previous affair.
— William Booth
LIBYA
Transition government loses confidence vote
Lawmakers on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in Libya’s transitional government, an official said, a move that throws long-awaited elections late this year into further uncertainty.
The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdullah Ablaihig, a spokesman for the legislature.
He said 113 lawmakers attended the session, with 89 voting in favor of withdrawing confidence in the government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
Ablaihig said Dbeibah’s government would work in a caretaker capacity, without giving a time frame for the appointment of another government before parliamentary and presidential elections on Dec. 24.
The vote of confidence is another challenge to holding the elections and impedes efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade of turmoil.
— Associated Press