SOMALIA

18 al-Shabab militants killed in U.S. airstrike

A U.S. military airstrike has killed 18 al-Shabab extremists after U.S. and local forces on the ground came under attack in southern Somalia, the U.S. Africa Command said Saturday.

No U.S. or Somali forces were killed or injured in the attack, an Africom spokesman, Nate Herring, told the Associated Press. The airstrike was carried out Friday in self-defense after extremists were “observed maneuvering on a combined patrol,” while the United States also responded with “indirect fire,” the spokesman said.

The confrontation occurred about 31 miles northwest of the port city of Kismayo, the Africom statement said. Two other al-Shabab extremists were killed by Somali forces “with small-arms fire during the engagement,” it said.

The operation was Somali-led, the Africom spokesman said. There was no immediate comment from Somali authorities.

The United States has carried out more than 20 airstrikes this year against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in sub-Saharan Africa.

— Associated Press

MALDIVES

Police raid office of opposition candidate

Police in the Maldives raided the main campaign office of the opposition presidential candidate on Saturday, the eve of an election viewed as a referendum on whether democracy will survive.

Police said they had obtained a warrant to search the office based on police intelligence that it may have been used to coordinate vote-buying, opposition spokesman Shauna Aminath told the Associated Press, adding that a senior campaign official had been named as a suspect.

The opposition’s presidential candidate, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was not in the office at the time of the raid, Aminath said.

While police searched the opposition campaign office, journalists in the capital were summoned away to the elections office to pick up mandatory election-coverage permits.

The move is a sign of a government crackdown against the opposition that has raised more fears that Sunday’s election may be rigged to favor President Yameen Abdul Gayoom’s party.

The European Union said Friday that it was not sending election observers because the Maldives had failed to meet the basic conditions for monitoring. The White House has threatened to impose sanctions on Maldives officials if the elections are not free and fair.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Court rejects an appeal by Mubarak, two sons

Egypt’s highest appeals court on Saturday rejected a motion by former president Hosni Mubarak and his two sons to overturn their conviction on corruption charges.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation, Egypt’s final recourse for appeals in criminal cases, dashed any hope that Gamal, Mubarak’s younger son and onetime heir apparent, could run for public office. A senior newspaper editor and confidant of Egypt’s president had suggested that banker turned politician Gamal may have been contemplating the move.

The Mubarak trio was sentenced to three years each for embezzling funds meant for maintenance of presidential palaces but which they spent on upgrading or building private residences. The sons were released in 2015 for time served, while their father was freed last year. They repaid the money, a total of about $7 million.

— Associated Press

Survivor of Tanzania ferry disaster found: The death toll soared past 200, and a survivor was found inside a capsized Tanzania ferry two days after the Lake Victoria disaster, officials said Saturday, while search efforts were ending to focus on identifying bodies. The survivor, an engineer, was found near the engine of the overturned vessel, Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella told reporters.

Floods ravage Mexican state: More than 3,000 people have taken refuge at temporary shelters in Sinaloa after floods ravaged the Mexican state on the Gulf of California. The Mexican Interior Ministry said Saturday that 29 shelters have been set up in Sinaloa, and that electricity has been restored to nearly all the 59,328 users who lost power after a tropical storm moved in on Thursday. The storm dumped as much as 14 inches of rain in just 24 hours.

— From news services