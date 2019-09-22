SUDAN

Investigation launched into protesters' deaths

Sudan’s newly appointed prime minister has launched an independent investigation into a crackdown on protesters in June that killed dozens and threatened to crush the pro-democracy uprising in the country.

Protest leaders had demanded the establishment of an international inquiry as part of a subsequent power-sharing agreement with the military, but the generals insisted on a Sudanese-led probe.

According to the protesters, at least 128 people were killed and hundreds wounded when security forces violently dispersed the protesters’ main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum, on June 3. Authorities put the death toll at 87, including 17 inside the sit-in area.

The violence signaled a suppression of protests across Sudan that led to a breakdown in talks between the protesters and the generals. The military had ousted President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April amid mass protests against his nearly 30-year rule.

Sudan’s new civilian leader, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, said this weekend that the investigation will be led by a seven-member committee.

The probe should conclude within six months, Hamdok said.

An investigation by Sudanese prosecutors in July said the generals did not order the deadly breakup. It blamed the dispersal on paramilitary forces who exceeded their orders.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Media warned over coverage amid protests

Egypt’s media authority warned journalists on Sunday that it was monitoring coverage to ensure they abide by “professional codes” amid a rare burst of protests against President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi. The warning came hours after a small protest was dispersed by police in clouds of tear gas.

Dozens of people marched Saturday in the port city of Suez, calling for Sissi to step down, three witnesses said. The protest came after rare demonstrations in several Egyptian cities on Friday. Those, too, were quickly broken up by police. But they marked a startling eruption of street unrest, which had been almost completely silenced in recent years by draconian measures imposed under Sissi.

The government effectively banned all public protests in 2013 shortly after Sissi led the military’s overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president. Since then, anyone taking to the streets has been quickly arrested and sentenced to prison.

In its statement Sunday, the State Information Service, which accredits foreign media representatives, said it has “carefully monitored” the coverage of the protest.

It called for reporters to “strictly abide by professional codes of conduct” and for media to provide a space for differing viewpoints. The State Information Service has issued similar statements in the past.

It also warned that “social media outlets should not be considered as sources of news,” because of the numerous “fake accounts and fabrications.”

In the wake of Friday’s protests, security forces have reportedly arrested dozens in Cairo and other parts of the country, according to the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights, a nongovernmental organization.

— Associated Press

Israel begins cutting Palestinian electricity: Israel's national electric company said it has begun reducing power supplies to Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank because of a financial dispute. The Israel Electric Corp. said it took the step because the Jerusalem District Electricity Co., the Palestinians' main power distributor, has debts of roughly $485 million. The Palestinians rely on Israel for nearly all of their electricity.

Albania suffers 340 aftershocks: Albania's Institute of Geosciences, Energy, Water and Environment said more than 340 aftershocks have followed a 5.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Saturday near Durres. The temblor injured 105 people. About 600 houses suffered damage in the quake, which also temporarily knocked out power and water facilities in the capital Tirana and other places, authorities said.

— From news services