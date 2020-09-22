A Lebanese security official, speaking on the condition of anonymity for the same reason, and Lebanon’s al-Jadeed television channel reported that the blast had resulted in a small number of injuries.

The state-run National News Agency said that the blast had coincided with “intensive” traffic from Israeli aircraft but that the cause was unknown.

Lebanon is still reeling from an Aug. 4 blast at Beirut’s port that destroyed neighborhoods, killed almost 200 people and injured more than 6,000.

A string of subsequent fires and explosions has kept the country on edge, including a small blaze at Tripoli’s port and one at a paint factory in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Tuesday.

The Ayn Qana blast, however, appeared to be the first involving a site linked to Hezbollah, raising the possibility of sabotage.

It coincides with heightened tensions along Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, after Hezbollah vowed to retaliate for the killing of an operative in Syria in July. On at least two occasions, Israeli troops have opened fire on what they claimed were Hezbollah operatives trying to infiltrate the border. Israeli warplanes have also intensified surveillance flights across Lebanon.

— Louisa Loveluck and Liz Sly

GREECE

Prosecutors told to put anti-maskers on trial

Judicial authorities in Greece received instructions Tuesday to pursue the prosecution of anti-mask activists with fast-track trials and penalties of up to a year in prison.

The instructions issued by a Supreme Court prosecutor described activists who oppose government orders to wear masks to curb the coronavirus as a threat to public health and public order.

While Greece’s infection rate remains lower than those in most other European Union nations, the country has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases since early August. The total number of confirmed cases approached 16,000 as of Tuesday.

Anti-mask groups have recently stepped up activity online and staged small protests. Since schools reopened last week, the activists have focused their criticism on the requirement for students to wear masks in class.

— Associated Press

Suspect in British toddler case faces new investigation: A suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann faces an investigation over the alleged rape of an Irish woman in Portugal 16 years ago, German prosecutors said. McCann disappeared from an apartment in 2007 while her family vacationed in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve region. The Braunschweig prosecutor's office said the new possible victim came forward to British media following an international call for witnesses, the news agency DPA reported. The German suspect, in prison in Germany in a separate case, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance.

Turkey probes American journalist's death: Authorities are investigating the death of an American author and journalist who died while traveling overnight from the Turkish Black Sea coastal city of Samsun to Istanbul, Turkey's state-run news agency reported. André Vltchek, 57, and his wife were traveling in a rented, chauffeured car and arrived at their Istanbul hotel in the early morning. His wife tried to wake him up but could not do so, the Anadolu Agency reported. The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office has begun an investigation, Anadolu reported. The private DHA news agency said police recorded his case as a "suspicious death." Turkish media said Vltchek was Russian-born and became a naturalized U.S. citizen.