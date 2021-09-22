Another child was killed and two Taliban fighters were wounded in a separate attack — the bombing of another vehicle.
Another bombing of a Taliban vehicle in Jalalabad wounded a person nearby; it was unclear whether that person was a Taliban member or a civilian. Witnesses spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing Taliban retribution.
No one immediately claimed Wednesday’s attacks, although the Islamic State-Khorasan, which is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan, has said it was behind similar attacks in Jalalabad last week that killed eight people.
The Taliban and ISIS-K are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of wider conflict between the country’s new Taliban rulers and their longtime rivals.
The Taliban is under pressure to contain ISIS-K militants, in part to make good on a promise to the international community that it will prevent the staging of terrorist attacks from Afghan soil. There is also a widely held expectation among war-weary Afghans that, despite fears and misgivings about the Taliban, the new rulers will at least restore a measure of public safety.
However, the Taliban has already put restrictions on women and has come out with an all-male government, despite promises of inclusivity and upholding women’s rights. Those moves hark back to its previous rule in the late 1990s, when it imposed a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or sharia.
— Associated Press
TUNISIA
Leader imposes new governing measures
Tunisian President Kais Saied has put in place special measures for wielding legislative and executive power, the presidency said Wednesday, without elaborating.
It also said that Saied would form a committee to prepare amendments to the political system and that he would maintain the suspension of parliament he declared in July.
The leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, Rachid Ghannouchi, said that Saied’s declarations meant canceling the constitution and that the party would not accept that.
Saied’s critics accused him of a coup in July when he fired the prime minister, suspended parliament and seized executive authority, promising he would appoint a new prime minister.
Nearly two months later, he is widely expected to issue changes to the 2014 constitution installed after Tunisia adopted democracy in a 2011 revolution, but he has not yet done so.
He has also still to appoint a prime minister after repeatedly saying he would do so soon, with a crisis looming in Tunisia’s public finances.
His announcements on Wednesday, issued by his office’s social media feed, added that he would continue working through all elements of the existing constitution that do not contradict the exceptional measures he has declared.
— Reuters
Residents flee Myanmar town amid fighting: Most of the population of a Myanmar town near the Indian border has fled after buildings were set ablaze by artillery amid fighting between militia forces opposed to military rule and the army, according to residents and media reports. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a government led by pro-democracy veteran Aung San Suu Kyi was toppled on Feb. 1, sparking nationwide anger, strikes, protests and the emergence of anti-junta militia.
2 more arrested in killing of Northern Ireland journalist: Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men in the killing of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service Northern Ireland said the men, ages 24 and 29, were detained under the Terrorism Act. Three men had already been charged in McKee's killing, two of them on Friday. McKee, 29, was standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot in the city when she was fatally hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland's peace process, has asserted responsibility for the attack, saying its members shot McKee by accident while firing at police.
Switzerland to vote on same-sex rights: Swiss voters will decide on Sunday whether to allow same-sex couples to wed and adopt children after a highly charged campaign that has pitted gay rights activists
against conservative opponents in one of the last Western European countries to still ban gay marriage.
— From news services