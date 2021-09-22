2 more arrested in killing of Northern Ireland journalist: Police in Northern Ireland arrested two more men in the killing of Lyra McKee, a journalist shot dead while covering a riot in Londonderry in 2019. The Police Service Northern Ireland said the men, ages 24 and 29, were detained under the Terrorism Act. Three men had already been charged in McKee's killing, two of them on Friday. McKee, 29, was standing near a police officer while observing an anti-police riot in the city when she was fatally hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman. The New IRA, a small paramilitary group that opposes Northern Ireland's peace process, has asserted responsibility for the attack, saying its members shot McKee by accident while firing at police.