IRAN

Rouhani blames U.S. for attack on parade

Iran’s president on Sunday accused an unnamed U.S.-allied country in the Persian Gulf of being behind a terrorist attack on a military parade that killed 25 people and wounded 60, further raising regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Western diplomats, alleging that their nations give haven to the Arab separatists who asserted responsibility for Saturday’s attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz.

The moves come as Iran faces turmoil in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Tehran’ s nuclear deal with world powers.

President Hassan Rouhani’s remarks could refer to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain — close U.S. allies that view Iran as a regional menace.

“All of those small mercenary countries that we see in this region are backed by America. It is Americans who instigate them and provide them with necessary means to commit these crimes,” Rouhani said.

After summoning diplomats from Britain, Denmark and the Netherlands, Iran summoned the UAE’s envoy over the “irresponsible and insulting statements” of an Emirati adviser, according to the semiofficial Iranian Students’ News Agency. The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the summons.

The attack, in which militants disguised as soldiers opened fire on the parade, was the deadliest attack in Iran in nearly a decade.

The region’s Arab separatists claimed responsibility for the assault. They accuse Iran’s Persian-dominated government of discriminating against the country’s ethnic Arab minority.

The Islamic State also asserted responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence of its role.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Merkel, allies reach deal on ex-spy chief

Leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition reached a deal Sunday to resolve a standoff over the future of Germany’s former intelligence chief, a dispute that has further dented the image of their fractious six-month-old alliance.

Last week, coalition leaders agreed to replace Hans-Georg Maassen as head of the BfV spy agency for appearing to play down recent violence against migrants but give him a new job as a deputy interior minister, a promotion with a hefty pay raise. The move prompted a backlash, spurring the leader of the Social Democrats — one of the coalition partners — to call for the deal’s renegotiation.

On Sunday, coalition leaders agreed instead to make Maassen a “special adviser” at the Interior Ministry. He will remain at his current pay level. In addition, a deputy interior minister, Social Democrat Gunther Adler, will keep his job rather than make way for Maassen.

The dispute has clouded the government’s future at a time when the three parties in Merkel’s coalition face major challenges in upcoming state elections.

The infighting appears to be weighing down their support, which has not recovered since a national election a year ago in which all three parties lost ground and the far-right Alternative for Germany entered Parliament.

— Associated Press

Spain rescues more than 440 migrants from Mediterranean: Spain's maritime rescue service said it saved more than 440 migrants attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa. The service said it pulled 447 people from 15 boats intercepted by its rescue craft. Nearly 300 migrants have died in waters separating Spain and Africa in 2018, according to the United Nations, and more than 1,600 have died this year trying to cross the Mediterranean.

Swiss-flagged cargo ship attacked off Nigeria: A Swiss shipping company said that a bulk carrier was attacked by pirates off Nigeria's coast and that 12 of its 19 crew members were kidnapped. Massoel Shipping said the MV Glarus was attacked as it sailed from Lagos to Port Harcourt with a load of wheat. It said the pirates apparently boarded the ship using ladders and cut razor wire on the deck to make their way to the bridge.

Macedonian president says he won't vote in referendum: Macedonia's president said he will not vote in a Sept. 30 referendum on whether to change the Balkan country's name to "North Macedonia." A vote in favor would end a long-running dispute with neighboring Greece, which sees the use of the term "Macedonia" as a claim on its own province of the same name. President Gjorge Ivanov reiterated that the deal is "harmful and defeating" for Macedonia, according to a statement released by his office.

— From news services