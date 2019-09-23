Monday’s rocket strikes come amid heightened tensions in the region following an attack on Saudi oil installations that the United States and Britain have blamed on Iran.

There also have been airstrikes on bases belonging to Iran-backed militias in Iraq that the militias have blamed on Israel and its U.S. ally by extension.

Officials said there was no word of casualties from Monday’s attack.

As tensions escalate between the United States and Iran, there have been concerns that Baghdad could again get caught in the middle. Baghdad’s fragile government is allied with both sides.

Earlier this year, the United States ordered nonessential staff out of its diplomatic posts in Iraq after an alleged threat from Iran.

— Associated Press

CONGO

Second Ebola vaccine to be used, WHO says

The World Health Organization announced Monday that Congo will start using a second experimental Ebola vaccine, as efforts to stop the deadly outbreak are stalled.

Since this outbreak was declared in August 2018, more than 200,000 people have received doses of a vaccine made by Merck that will continue to be used in Congo. The U.N. health agency said the second vaccine, made by Johnson & Johnson, will be used from October in areas where Ebola is not actively spreading.

So far, more than 3,030 people have been sickened by the Ebola virus in this outbreak, and more than 1,990 have died.

The question of whether the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be used was at the center of a dispute between Oly Ilunga, Congo’s former health minister, and global health officials. Ilunga had insisted that Congo not use the vaccine, saying it wasn’t sufficiently tested and would spur confusion. He resigned in July.

Separately, Doctors Without Borders is seeking an independent committee to oversee the vaccination efforts. The medical charity said greater transparency is needed and alleged that the WHO is “restricting the availability” of the Merck vaccine.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said the Ebola vaccines need to be used sparingly as they are limited in number.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

Temporary deal struck on rescued migrants

Five European Union nations agreed on Monday to a temporary arrangement for disembarkation and relocation of migrants rescued in the central Mediterranean from human traffickers’ unseaworthy boats, with officials pushing for a wider deal involving more E.U. nations.

During talks in Malta, the interior ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Malta and Finland decided to share among their five countries migrants trying to cross from Libya who are pulled out of the sea by rescuers.

The deal will apply for the coming two weeks, until an Oct. 8 meeting of E.U. interior ministers, when it is hoped that all or many more E.U. countries will join the arrangement.

For more than a year, humanitarian ships that rescued migrants at sea were blocked by Italy and Malta from docking or offloading their passengers. The anti-migrant policies caused repeated weeks-long standoffs until other E.U. nations stepped forward with pledges to take at least some of the migrants.

Finland’s interior minister, Maria Ohisalo, said the limited deal aims to ensure that the rescue ships “find a safe harbor without delay, thus avoiding additional hardship for migrants, and ensuring swift relocation of asylum seekers on a voluntary basis to other member states.”

— Associated Press

Typhoon causes injuries, damage in S. Korea: A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 30 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said. Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and strong winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries. The South Korean Interior Ministry said one person was hurt seriously and the 29 others had minor injuries.

— From news services