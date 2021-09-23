Ottawa has since 1995 sought to deport Oberlander, who immigrated to Canada in 1954 and became a real estate developer in Waterloo, Ontario. It alleged that he unlawfully obtained Canadian citizenship in 1960 by hiding his participation in a subgroup of the Einsatzgruppen death squads from immigration officials.
After a protracted legal battle, his case was sent this year to the Immigration and Refugee Board for a deportation hearing.
His attorneys called for a stay of those hearings, arguing that Oberlander was “unable, on account of mental disorder, to conduct a defense.”
An adjudicator for the tribunal had reserved her decision on a stay after hearings this month.
Oberlander, an ethnic German born in Ukraine, was 17 when he became an interpreter with the Einsatzkommando 10a in 1941. He claimed that he was conscripted, never killed anyone and spent his time doing menial tasks.
He was never charged with a crime in Canada.
— Amanda Coletta
16 million Yemenis 'marching' toward starvation, U.N. says: The head of the U.N. food agency warned that 16 million people in Yemen "are marching towards starvation" and said food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives. David Beasley said at a meeting on Yemen's humanitarian crisis that donors stepped up when the World Food Program was running out of money earlier this year. The WFP is running out of money again, he said, and without new funding, ration reductions will be made for 3.2 million people in October .
Israeli to face trial on 70 sex-abuse charges in Australia: A former school principal extradited from Israel after a six-year legal battle was ordered to stand trial on 70 charges of child sex abuse. Malka Leifer, 55, pleaded not guilty. Leifer is accused of abusing three sisters when she was head of Melbourne's Adass Israel School between 2004 and 2008. As the accusations began surfacing in 2008, Israeli-born Leifer left the school and returned to Israel. She was extradited in January.
Mexico extradites ex-guerrilla to Chile: A former Chilean guerrilla convicted of kidnappings in Mexico has been extradited to his homeland and was formally notified of possible murder charges in the death of a right-wing senator. Raúl Julio Escobar Poblete lived in relative obscurity in Mexico for years before his 2017 arrest and was serving a 60-year sentence for kidnapping a French American woman. Escobar was a member of a guerrilla force that fought the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. A year after Pinochet left power in 1990, the group was accused of killing Sen. Jaime Guzmán, a Pinochet ally.
— From news services