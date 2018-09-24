EUROPEAN UNION

Poland to face court over judicial changes

The European Union said Monday that it has decided to take Poland to the bloc’s top court over the overhaul of the country’s judicial system and to ask the European Court of Justice to suspend a recent Polish law on Supreme Court judges.

The E.U.’s executive commission has been increasingly critical of Poland’s judicial changes under a right-wing government and has alleged that some of them violate Western democratic standards and undermine judicial independence.

Polish law on the retirement of Supreme Court judges put 27 of 72 judges at risk of being forced to retire, the commission said, with no clear criteria on who can stay.

The commission gave Warsaw a first warning in July, when the law took effect, and followed it up with another step in August before taking Monday’s decision.

Poland says that it is removing judges who were linked to the former communist authorities and that the changes should benefit the justice system and ordinary Poles. It insists the structure is in line with that of other E.U. member states.

The commission asked the European Court of Justice to effectively suspend the retirement regime and ensure that those affected can continue in their jobs.

— Associated Press

VENEZUELA

Envoys accused of role in assassination bid

Venezuela’s government said Monday that diplomats from three Latin American countries may have played a role in an attempt to assassinate President Nicolás Maduro, and it demanded that foreign governments investigate.

Embassy staff from Colombia, Chile and Mexico working in Caracas either lent support or were willing to assist those carrying out the attack, Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez said.

“We are ready to present confessions made by the detainees to the foreign ministers of Colombia, Chile and Mexico,” Rodríguez said, urging them to investigate any role their diplomats may have had.

Two drones loaded with explosives exploded nearby as Maduro spoke at an outdoor military ceremony on Aug. 4. Maduro was unhurt, but Venezuelan officials say the incident was an attempt to kill him. Officials on Sunday announced the arrest of three more suspects, adding to dozens already jailed.

Rodríguez said that one suspect’s confession implicates the Chilean Embassy and that several others have confessed to being trained in Colombia.

Colombia, Chile and Mexico have rejected the accusations.

The heightened tensions come amid a historic political and economic crisis that has many Venezuelans struggling to afford scarce food and medicine.

— Associated Press

NORWAY

Russian national held on suspicion of spying

A Russian national has been arrested in Norway on suspicion of spying after he attended a conference on strengthening cooperation between Europe’s parliamentary administrations, his attorney said Monday.

Russia strongly denied the charges and demanded the release of the man it identified as Mikhail Bochkarev, a 51-year-old aide in the upper house of the Russian parliament.

Lawyer Hege Aakre told the Norwegian news agency NTB that her client, who was not identified, was being questioned by Norway’s domestic intelligence agency, PST.

The man was arrested Friday during the event by the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Norwegian ambassador on Monday to protest the detention.

Norwegian media reported that the man is a senior IT adviser with the Russian parliament. They reported that his behavior at the conference prompted officials to contact the intelligence service.

— Associated Press

Suspected rebels kill 18 in Congo's east amid Ebola: A Congolese civil society group said 18 people have been killed in attacks by suspected Allied Democratic Forces rebels in the eastern city of Beni, an added threat to the city and region, which are battling an Ebola outbreak. The Norwegian Refugee Council said it and other aid agencies have been forced to temporarily suspend activities in Beni. The U.N.-backed Radio Okapi reported that 14 civilians and four soldiers were killed in the violence.

— From news services