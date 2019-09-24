ZIMBABWE

More than 2 million left without water supply

Tempers flared Tuesday as more than 2 million residents in Zimbabwe’s capital and surrounding towns found themselves without water after authorities shut down the main treatment plant, prompting fears about disease while the economy further crumbles.

Officials in Harare have struggled to raise foreign currency to import water treatment chemicals; about $2.7 million is needed per month. Meanwhile, water levels in polluted reservoirs are dropping because of drought.

“It is a desperate situation,” Deputy Mayor Enock Mupamawonde said. And more people are affected than thought, he said, estimating that another 2 million nonresidents enter the city each day to use its services and conduct business.

Zimbabwe’s capital frequently records cases of diseases such as typhoid because of water shortages and dilapidated sewer infrastructure. Some residents have been forced for months to get water from shallow, unsafe wells and defecate in the open.

Twenty-six people died last year in a cholera outbreak, leading President Emmerson Mnangagwa to express dismay that Zimbabweans were suffering from a “medieval” disease.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Franco's remains can be exhumed, court says

Spain’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the caretaker government can exhume Francisco Franco’s remains from a mausoleum the military dictator had built outside Madrid, a decision that could settle a decades-old controversy.

Six judges unanimously rejected an appeal brought by Franco’s relatives over the Socialist government’s plan to move the remains to a cemetery on the capital’s outskirts. Franco ruled Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975.

But at least one more legal hurdle has to be cleared before exhumation can begin. The government needs a Madrid lower-court judge to lift a suspension order he placed in February on the permit to begin excavation, following a petition on behalf of the Franco family. It is not clear when or if the judge will annul the order.

Left-wing parties and families of people killed by Franco’s forces during the Spanish Civil War want his remains removed from the mausoleum, a tourist attraction.

Other Spaniards have argued that the transfer would reopen wounds from the 1936-39 war.

The ruling came as Spain’s parliament was dissolved and an election set for Nov. 10. Opposition parties have accused the Socialists of planning to use the exhumation for electoral purposes.

— Associated Press

13 killed in Saudi-led strikes, Yemeni tribal leaders say: Airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's rebels killed at least 13 civilians, including children, in southern Dhale province, tribal leaders and health officials said. The strikes also wounded at least 10, they said. The officials and tribal leaders said the area hit by the strikes is controlled by the rebels. Elsewhere in Dhale, rebels killed three people during a raid in the Awd area, the tribal leaders said.

32 killed in Indonesia protests: The death toll from violent protests in Indonesia's restive Papua province has risen to 32 after several bodies were found under burned buildings, officials said. A mob torched government buildings, shops and homes and set fire to cars and motorcycles in Papua's Wamena city this week in a protest by hundreds of people sparked by rumors that a teacher had insulted an indigenous student. Seventy-two people were hospitalized, many with burns or head injuries.

Japan not inviting South Korea to naval review amid dispute: Japan said it is not inviting South Korea to a multinational naval review it is hosting next month because bilateral ties are badly strained over history, trade and defense. Tensions between the Asian neighbors have escalated since July, when Japan tightened controls on exports to South Korea. The two nations have had long-running disputes over Japan's actions during its 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

Egyptian court sentences plane hijacker to life term: An Egyptian court has sentenced a man who hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight in March 2016 and ordered it to land in Cyprus to life in prison. Seif Eddin Mustafa hijacked the flight using a fake suicide belt and diverted it to Cyprus. A six-hour standoff with Cypriot authorities ended peacefully. Mustafa said he hijacked the flight only to protest Egypt's government. Cypriot prosecutors say Mustafa later said his sole motive was to be reunited with his estranged Cypriot family. He was extradited to Egypt last year.

— From news services