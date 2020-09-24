Debt cancellation is needed to free up more resources to tackle the virus and its effects, including the fight against other deadly diseases such as malaria and HIV, heads of state said. Meanwhile, Africa has tilted into its first recession in a quarter-century.

“We need to purely and simply cancel this debt,” said Niger’s president, Issoufou Mahamadou.

The president of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies before the pandemic, called for the extension of a debt moratorium and the issue of special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund.

The pandemic has exposed the poor funding of health systems across Africa. In a separate briefing Thursday, a World Health Organization official said 51 percent of health facilities in sub-Saharan Africa have basic water services.

— Associated Press

UAE/ISRAEL

Countries share cybersecurity threats

The United Arab Emirates and Israel share threats to their national online networks, the Israeli cybersecurity chief said Thursday in a rare public discussion of potential cooperation with his counterpart following the normalization of relations.

The establishment of formal Israel-UAE ties over the past month unleashed bilateral deals, including on cyber technologies, Israeli exports of which were valued at $6.5 billion in 2019.

“We are threatened by the same threats . . . because of the nature of the region, because of the nature of our new, ‘outed’ relations and because of who we are — strong economically and technologically,” Yigal Unna, head of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate, told UAE counterpart Mohamed al-Kuwaiti in an online conference.

Kuwaiti described the UAE as potentially at risk of online sabotage including ransomware attacks as it develops its digital sphere. He promoted the idea of international cooperation — including in joint exercises — in cyberdefense.

— Reuters

YEMEN

Hadi implores rebels to stop impeding aid

Yemen’s embattled and exiled president on Thursday urged his government’s rival, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, to stop impeding the flow of urgently needed humanitarian aid.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s plea aired more than a week after an international watchdog organization warned that all sides in Yemen’s conflict were interfering with the arrival of food, health-care supplies, water and sanitation support.

His remarks came in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly. In his speech, the Yemeni president also asked that the Houthis allow a U.N. team immediate access to an abandoned oil tanker that risks causing massive environmental damage to the Red Sea.

Hadi spoke from Saudi Arabia, where he has been living during the more than five-year-long war that has ravaged the Arab world’s poorest nation, on the western tip of the Arabian Peninsula.

— Associated Press

Fatah, Hamas agree to hold election: Palestinian factions have agreed to hold an election within six months, in the latest attempt to end more than a decade of infighting between President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah movement and his Islamist rival Hamas. The factions renewed reconciliation efforts after Israel reached diplomatic accords with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, dismaying Palestinians and prompting their leaders to try to present a united front. Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said Abbas would issue a decree setting a date.

German church sets up new system to compensate survivors: The Catholic Church in Germany is setting up a new system to compensate survivors of sexual abuse by clergy that will provide for payments of up to about 50,000 euros ($58,400) per victim. Victims will be able to apply for payments starting Jan. 1, the head of the German Bishops' Conference, Limburg Bishop Georg Bätzing, said Thursday after conference members signed off on the details of a proposal approved in March. A church-commissioned report in 2018 concluded that at least 3,677 people were abused by clergy in Germany between 1946 and 2014. More than half of the victims were 13 or younger when the abuse took place, and nearly a third of them were altar boys. A top bishop has apologized for the abuse.