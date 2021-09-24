The former regional president of Catalonia has lived in Belgium since he fled his homeland in 2017, after orchestrating a referendum that asked Catalans to decide whether the region should secede from Spain. Madrid declared the vote illegal and arrested nine of his associates, while Puigdemont, wanted on rebellion and sedition charges that carry a sentence of up to 30 years, escaped.
Puigdemont, who is a member of the European Parliament, was going to Sardinia to meet with local leaders and attend an annual festival celebrating Catalan culture, his representatives said. The Associated Press had reported that he was visiting the Mediterranean island on the invitation of a Sardinian independence group, citing
local media.
FRANCE
Man dies during arrest in subway station
French authorities have launched an investigation into the asphyxiation death of a 37-year-old man after subway security agents detained him in the southern city of Marseille.
The death Thursday came as arrest techniques have been under heightened criticism in France after multiple cases of abuse or fatal arrests.
An investigation is ongoing for “voluntary violence causing involuntary death” that will determine the proportionality of the agents’ response, the Marseille prosecutor’s office said Friday. According to the Marseille subway agency RTM, the man was stopped after getting off a train. Agency CEO Hervé Baccaria said the man was “aggressive” and punched an agent.
According to the prosecutor, by the time police arrived, the man was unresponsive; he was put in the recovery position but died despite attempts to revive him.
