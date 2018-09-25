IRAN

Video threatens strikes on UAE, Saudi Arabia

An Iranian media outlet close to the hard-line Revolutionary Guard Corps published a video Tuesday threatening missile attacks on the capitals of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, further raising tensions after a weekend militant attack on an Iranian military parade.

The video, in a tweet by the semiofficial Fars News Agency that was later deleted, comes as Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blamed those countries for the Saturday attack in the city of Ahvaz, which killed at least 24 people and wounded more than 60. (Iranian officials on Tuesday dropped the death toll from 25, saying the initial figure had included an attacker.)

The threat amplifies the unease felt across the Persian Gulf, as Iran’s economy reels in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and Saudi and Emirati forces battle Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia, which is locked in a bitter rivalry with Iran, on Tuesday rejected the “deplorable false accusations” that it was involved in the attack.

The Fars video showed footage of past ballistic missiles launched by the Revolutionary Guard, then a graphic of a sniper rifle scope trained on Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The video also threatened Israel.

Fars did not say why it took the video down. However, it was done just before President Hassan Rouhani was to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Close Merkel ally loses party leadership post

A close ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ousted Tuesday as head of her conservative bloc’s parliamentary group, a surprise defeat that dealt a blow to the longtime leader’s authority within her own ranks.

Volker Kauder, who had led the parliamentary group of Merkel’s Union bloc since she became chancellor in 2005, was defeated by Ralph Brinkhaus, who had been one of his deputies.

The vote followed a wobbly start to Merkel’s fourth government, a coalition of the Union and the center-left Social Democrats, which has squabbled persistently since it took office in March. It came a year after the conservatives lost significant support in an election that brought the far-right Alternative for Germany into Parliament.

The Kauder vote had been viewed as a barometer for Merkel’s authority in the conservative ranks after a difficult year. This is widely expected to be the 64-year-old’s final term.

— Associated Press

Former Trump hotel in Panama City rebranded as JW Marriott: A luxury hotel in Panama City that used to bear the Trump name was formally rebranded as the JW Marriott after a bitter dispute over control that ended with the U.S. president's family company evicted. The hotel is now operated under the brand of U.S. hotelier Marriott International, which took over the management.

Sweden's center-left premier loses confidence vote: Sweden's prime minister lost a vote of confidence in parliament after an election this month stripped him of his majority. Stefan Lofven, who is the leader of the Social Democratic Party, will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.

French ex-premier launches bid for Barcelona mayor: Former French prime minister Manuel Valls has launched a bid to become Barcelona's mayor in an election next year with the aim to "rescue" the Catalan capital from "deterioration." The 56-year-old, born in Barcelona but raised in France, said he would resign as a French lawmaker to focus on his bid in the neighboring country. His jump to Spanish politics raises the stakes for the May election as a battleground between those who want the wealthy Catalan region to break away and those who want it to remain part of Spain. After months of talks with the anti-secession Ciutadans (Citizens) party, Valls said he was choosing to lead an independent ticket.

Iraqi activist killed in tense southern city: Masked gunmen fatally shot a rights activist outside a supermarket in Basra, threatening to worsen tensions in the southern Iraqi city, which has been racked by violent protests. A police official said the gunmen fled the scene after killing Soad al-Ali, who had been involved in organizing protests demanding better services in the city, and wounding her husband.

Fierce Duterte critic arrested: President Rodrigo Duterte's fiercest critic in Congress, Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, was arrested after the president revoked his 2011 amnesty for a coup attempt and revived rebellion charges against him. Trillanes, who has accused Duterte of graft and extrajudicial killings, posted bail.

— From news services