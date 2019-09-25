“Upon review of the department’s decision, I have instructed officials to immediately revoke his status,” she said.

Canada joined several other countries in ejecting all Syrian diplomats after a 2012 massacre in northwest Syria, but Syria has maintained honorary consul positions in Montreal and Vancouver to “provide basic consular services to Syrians in Canada,” Freeland said.

However, Ramli’s appointment spread fear in the Syrian refugee community in Canada, according to activists, and shocked Freeland, who said she and her staff were not informed of Ramli’s approval by Global Affairs Canada.

Ramli posts frequently on Facebook in support of Assad and told Canada’s Maclean’s magazine that the White Helmets, a group of volunteer first-responders in Syria, is a “terrorist organization.”

ALGERIA

Ex-president's brother, ex-spy chiefs sentenced

A military court in Algeria on Wednesday sentenced the brother of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and two ex-intelligence chiefs to 15 years in prison for plotting against the state.

The ruling against the men, who once wielded immense power in the country, represents another blow to the legacy of Bouteflika, who was forced out by protests and the army chief in April.

Also handed a 15-year term was the leader of a leftist party. All four were arrested in May.

Algeria is struggling to find a new political path, and protesters have continued demonstrations because much of the state apparatus remains as it was under Bouteflika.

Said Bouteflika, the former president’s brother and special counselor, and the two former intelligence figures were convicted of plotting against the state and undermining the army in the early weeks of the protests against Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was seeking a fifth mandate.

Australian capital legalizes recreational marijuana: Australia's capital has become the first part of the country to legalize recreational marijuana for personal use. The Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly voted to legalize possession by adults of up to 50 grams (1.8 ounces) of dried marijuana and cultivation of two marijuana plants starting Jan. 31. The assembly is the local government of Canberra, the capital. Possession of small amounts of marijuana has been decriminalized in Australia, but the Australian Capital Territory is the first of Australia's eight states and territories to legalize possession and cultivation.

U.S. strike against Islamic State in Libya kills 11: The U.S. military said it carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State in Libya, the second U.S. airstrike in the North African country in less than a week. These are the first U.S. airstrikes in Libya in over a year. U.S. Africa Command said 11 militants were killed in the strike. Islamist extremists expanded their reach in Libya amid the chaos following the 2011 uprising.

3 Egyptian activists reportedly detained: Egyptian security forces arrested three activists known for their outspoken criticism of the government and president, defense attorneys said, amid an intensified crackdown on dissent following small but rare anti-government rallies over the weekend. The protests erupted over corruption allegations against the military and President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi by an Egyptian businessman living in self-imposed exile. Over the past week, authorities have conducted a wave of arrests, according to rights lawyers.

