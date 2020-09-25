There was no immediate indication of the cause.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

London police officer fatally shot at station

A London police officer was fatally shot early Friday morning inside a police station, London's Metropolitan Police said.

The officer, identified as Sgt. Matt Ratana, 54, was killed by a handcuffed man who had been arrested and was being detained at a custody center in Croydon, in south London, police said.

Ratana was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital.

Police said “early indications” were that the 23-year-old suspect, who had been arrested on charges of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of ammunition, turned the gun on himself. He is in a hospital in critical condition.

Officials said no police firearms were fired in the incident, prompting questions about whether the suspect had been properly searched.

It is rare for a British police officer to be killed in the line of duty. Ratana is the 17th officer from the force to be killed by a firearm since World War II, according to the BBC.

— Karla Adam

UNITED NATIONS

Pakistan's Khan: India backs hate of Muslims

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assailed India’s Hindu nationalist government and its moves to cement control of majority-Muslim Kashmir, calling India a state sponsor of hatred and prejudice against Islam.

Khan said at the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders that Islamophobia rules India and threatens the nearly 200 million Muslims who live there.

“They believe that India is exclusive to Hindus and others are not equal citizens,” he said he said in a recorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly, which is being held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan has frequently criticized the August 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to strip Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, scrap its constitution and end inherited protections on land and jobs.

India’s U.N. representative, T.S. Tirumurti, said on Twitter that Khan’s speech was “a new diplomatic low” full of “vicious falsehood.”

— Associated Press

Catholic Church in Japan is sued over alleged sex abuse: A woman has filed a suit against the Roman Catholic Church in Japan alleging that a priest raped her four decades ago, as the church's unfolding worldwide sexual abuse crisis gradually reaches Japan. The lawsuit, filed this week in Sendai District Court and seeking 56.1 million yen (more than $530,000) in damages, accuses a priest, who has not been charged or penalized, as well as a bishop who counseled the woman in recent years about the alleged abuse. It also names the Diocese of Sendai in northeastern Japan, saying the church refused to take her complaints seriously.

Migrants drown in capsizing in Mediterranean: At least 16 migrants trying to reach Europe drowned in the Mediterranean Sea when their dinghy capsized off Libya, the U.N. migration agency said. Libyan fishermen spotted the sinking boat late Thursday, said the International Organization for Migration, and managed to pull 22 people from the water, including migrants from Egypt, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia and Ghana. Three bodies were found, including a Syrian man and woman, and at least 13 other migrants were presumed drowned, the agency said. The boat had set off late Wednesday from the town of Zliten, Libya.