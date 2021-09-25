“Al-Shabab is behind the blast. They killed eight people including a soldier and a mother and two children. Al-Shabab massacres civilians,” he said.
Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, the government spokesperson, said among those killed was Hibaq Abukar, an adviser of women and human rights affairs in Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble’s office.
It was not immediately clear if Abukar was in the convoy or if she just happened to be close by when the blast happened.
Al-Shabab confirmed it was behind the attack. The group, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its own strict interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out such bombings.
“A Mujahid driving a suicide car bomb targeted a convoy of cars going into the (presidential) palace,” Abdiasis Abu Musab, al-Shabab military operation spokesperson, told Reuters by phone.
A Reuters witness at the scene of the attack reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.
— Reuters
NORTH KOREA
Leader's sister says summit talk possible
The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that her country will take steps to repair ties with South Korea, and may even discuss another summit between their leaders, if the South drops what she described as hostility and double standards.
The comments by Kim Yo Jong followed a similar statement she issued Friday that the North was willing to resume talks with the South if certain conditions were met.
Analysts say North Korea is using South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s desire for inter-Korean engagement to pressure Seoul to persuade the Biden administration to ease crippling U.S.-led sanctions over the North’s nuclear weapons program or suspend combined U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
In her latest statement, Kim, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs, criticized Seoul for describing the North’s recent weapons tests as provocations when it’s trying to expand its own military capabilities.
— Associated Press
Taliban hangs dead body: The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday. Officials first brought four bodies to the square in Herat, then moved three elsewhere to display, said Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy at the square. Officials said the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police, Seddiqi said.
— Associated Press