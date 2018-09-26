LIBYA

Truce reached after clashes that killed 117

A recent bout of heavy fighting in Libya’s capital has come to a halt after warring militias signed a new cease-fire agreement, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.N.-backed government in Tripoli said in a statement that it welcomed the deal, which was brokered by local representatives and tribal leaders.

Fighting in Tripoli first erupted Aug. 26 when the 7th Brigade, made up of militias hailing from a town about 40 miles south, attacked southern neighborhoods of the capital.

The Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigades and the Nawasi Brigade, militias that support the U.N.-backed government, came to the city’s defense. Clashes flared up again last week, breaking a previous, U.N.-brokered cease-fire.

At least 117 people, including civilians, have been killed in the fighting and 404 wounded. Twenty people are missing, the Health Ministry said.

The fighting underscored Libya’s lingering lawlessness more than seven years after the uprising that toppled Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. Libya is ruled by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east, each backed by an array of militias.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Poisoning suspect may be a Russian colonel

The real identity of one of the men wanted by Britain for the nerve agent attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter is Anatoliy Vladimirovich Chepiga, according to media reports on Wednesday that said he was a decorated Russian colonel.

Earlier this month, British prosecutors charged two Russians — Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov — with attempted murder in the Novichok poisoning of the Skripals in the English city of Salisbury in March, but said they believed the suspects had used aliases to enter Britain.

The Daily Telegraph and the BBC said Boshirov’s real name was Chepiga, citing investigative reporting by Bellingcat, a website that covers intelligence matters.

Russia denies any involvement in the poisoning, and the two men have said they were merely tourists.

The Telegraph reported that Chepiga, 39, had served in wars in Chechnya and Ukraine and was made a Hero of the Russian Federation by presidential decree in 2014.

The Metropolitan Police, who are investigating the poisoning, and the Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

— Reuters

DENMARK

Submarine inventor loses sentencing appeal

Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, convicted of torturing and murdering Swedish reporter Kim Wall last year, lost his appeal against his life sentence Wednesday.

Judge Jan Uffe Rasmussen said the high court had reached the same conclusion as the Copenhagen City Court, which sentenced Madsen to life in April.

In Denmark, a life sentence equates to 16 years on average, but it can be extended. Madsen, 47, had wanted a time-limited sentence, not an open-ended term.

The prosecutor had argued that the life sentence should be upheld, saying the motive was sexual and the crime planned.

Madsen, who apologized to Wall’s family before the ruling was read out, denies murdering Wall, saying she died accidentally inside his submarine, but has confessed to throwing her body parts into the Baltic Sea.

In April, Madsen was convicted of murder, sexual assault and the dismemberment of Wall. The court ruled that he had lured the 30-year-old onto his homemade submarine with the promise of an interview.

— Associated Press

Turkmenistan ends free utilities: Turkmenistan's president has ordered an end to the free natural gas, electricity and water that residents of the Central Asian nation have enjoyed for a quarter-century. Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov said the move, which takes effect next year, would help Turkmenistan more rationally use natural resources and develop a free-market economy. The gas-rich former Soviet nation has faced economic woes as energy prices have fallen.

Migrant killed after Morocco's navy fires on boat: A rights group said a 22-year-old woman was killed after Morocco's navy opened fire on a boat suspected of carrying migrants. The head of Morocco's Northern Observatory for Human Rights said three other migrants were wounded. It was the second time in recent days that Morocco's navy had intervened to stop a boat suspected of carrying migrants across the Mediterranean.

— From news services