LIBYA

First wave of migrants evacuated to Rwanda

The first evacuation flight carrying African refugees and asylum seekers from wretched Libyan detention centers arrived in Rwanda on Thursday in an unusual new effort to divert and care for people who had failed to reach Europe.

The East African nation’s agreement to take in 500 people who have been trapped in chaotic Libya, at risk of rocket attack and rape, has raised questions and concerns. It is not clear how long they might be held in Rwanda and how free they are to leave.

The Rwanda option emerged after various European Union-funded efforts to stem the flow of migrants trying to reach Europe via sometimes deadly journeys across the Mediterranean Sea, although the volume is dropping.

A large evacuation center run by the United Nations in the West African nation of Niger along a major migrant route north is dangerously overcrowded, as is the U.N.-run center in Libya’s capital.

At least 6,000 migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan and other nations are still locked in dozens of detention facilities in Libya run by militias accused of torture and other abuses. Some of the migrants have been intercepted on the Mediterranean by Libya’s E.U.-funded coast guard, which itself has been the focus of abuse allegations.

Some of the detention centers are close to fighting between Libya’s armed groups. In July, at least 44 people were killed in an airstrike on a center near Tripoli.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Terrorism charges weighed for 7 Catalans

Seven Catalan separatists have been jailed as Spain’s National Court probes whether their alleged plans to commit violent acts with explosives amount to terrorism, a first for the separatist movement in the northeastern Catalonia region.

An investigating judge on Thursday found signs that the activists could be part of a pro-secession organization that allegedly intends to use “any means, including violent ones,” to establish an independent republic, a court statement said.

Pro-independence supporters say the Spanish probe of the activists is a bid to criminalize their movement, which they depict as scrupulously peaceful.

They also note that the arrests come as Spain’s Supreme Court prepares to rule, possibly next month, in the case of a dozen Catalan politicians and activists tried for their 2017 push for independence.

Whether use of violence was part of the events before and after a 2017 independence referendum banned by Spain is a key part of that trial. That could decide whether the separatists are convicted of rebellion or sedition, which in Spain is punished with years behind bars.

But Thursday’s probe could be a significant escalation in the judicial crackdown on Catalan separatism if terrorism charges are leveled. The seven activists are now officially under investigation for allegedly

being part of a terrorist organization, manufacturing explosives and conspiring to wreak havoc, the court said.

— Associated Press

Quake kills at least 20 in Indonesia: A strong earthquake killed at least 20 people and damaged buildings on one of Indonesia's less-populated islands. Parts of a university building collapsed in Ambon, capital of Maluku province. A local disaster official said the main hospital in Ambon was damaged. A National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman said more than 2,000 people took refuge in shelters. The 6.5-magnitude quake was centered about 20.5 miles northeast of Ambon at a depth of 11 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Nearly 8,000 malaria cases reported in Sudanese province: Doctors in Sudan said the number of malaria cases in North Darfur province has climbed to nearly 8,000 people in less than a month. They warned that the outbreak may persist if the Sudanese government and international organizations do not intervene "immediately." Sudan is also facing a cholera outbreak, following flash floods in late August.

Bangladesh to install fences around Rohingya camps: Authorities in Bangladesh will build barbed-wire fences around sprawling camps housing Rohingya refugees to stop their expansion, an official said. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the fences were ordered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hundreds of thousands of Muslim Rohingya fled to Bangladesh amid a harsh military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar in 2017.

— From news services